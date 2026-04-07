Ophthalmology Luminary and Former Alcon CMO Joins Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced the appointment of Stephen S. Lane, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Lane will join the executive team and oversee the Company's clinical development strategy, medical affairs and pharmacovigilance.

Dr. Lane brings significant ophthalmology leadership experience in clinical practice and the pharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Medical Safety at Alcon, Inc. He is recognized as a world-renowned ophthalmologist with more than 40 years of experience. Dr. Lane is the past President of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), a former member of the Committee of Secretaries at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), a former Board Member and Officer of the International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS) and a Board Member of the Minnesota Academy of Ophthalmology. He has been honored with numerous awards, including the AAO Honor Award, Senior Achievement Award and Secretariat Award.

"Dr. Lane is a highly respected ophthalmology leader whose experience spans clinical practice, product development and medical leadership at the highest levels of the industry," said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. "He is exceptionally well suited to help drive Tenpoint Therapeutics as we advance innovative therapies for the aging eye and enter this next stage of commercial growth."

Throughout his career, Dr. Lane has contributed extensively to clinical research and education, participating in more than 50 clinical trials, delivering over 400 lectures globally, presenting six domestic and international medical lectures, and authoring numerous academic articles and book chapters. He also holds several biomedical patents. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration, a nonprofit organization focused on establishing centers of excellence for ocular stem cell transplantation and advancing the education of corneal surgeons, and as a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Minnesota.

"I am excited to join Tenpoint Therapeutics at a time of significant opportunity for the Company and the field of ophthalmology," said Dr. Lane. "Tenpoint Therapeutics' dedication to advancing innovative treatments for the aging eye aligns closely with my passion for improving patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to further develop and deliver solutions that address the unmet needs of both patients and the eye care professionals who care for them."

Dr. Lane earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota, completed his ophthalmology residency at Pennsylvania State University, and is fellowship-trained in cornea/external disease, anterior segment surgery and refractive surgery.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.i,ii By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

____________________ i American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf. ii Fricke TR, Tahhan N, Resnikoff S, et al. Global Prevalence of presbyopia and vision impairment from uncorrected presbyopia: systematic review, meta-analysis and modelling. Ophthalmology. 2018;125(10):1492-9.

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Contacts:

Media:

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com

Eye Care Trade Media

Michele Gray

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com