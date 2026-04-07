CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Appoints Raj Kunnath as President of BetterCloud to Accelerate Unified Governance Across Cloud, SaaS, and AI

Seasoned enterprise executive and M&A leader appointed to drive post-acquisition momentum; BetterCloud founder David Politis joins as Strategic Advisor

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / BetterCloud, now a CoreStack company, today announced the appointment of Raj Kunnath as President of BetterCloud. Kunnath, a CoreStack executive with a track record spanning over two decades in enterprise SaaS, large-scale M&A, and global technology transformation, will lead BetterCloud's operational and integration strategy as the combined company builds toward a unified Agentic Governance Operating System across cloud, SaaS, and AI.

The appointment marks a defining moment in BetterCloud's evolution, from leading SaaS management platform to a foundational pillar of CoreStack's enterprise governance vision. With the combined entity now serving over 2,000 customers globally, governing more than $6 billion in annual cloud consumption and $35 billion in SaaS spend, the need for experienced, execution-focused leadership has never been greater.

LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Raj Kunnath brings an exceptional combination of operational depth and strategic reach to the role. Having led more than 80 acquisitions throughout his career, he has built a reputation for turning complex integrations into competitive advantages. His experience spans enterprise SaaS platforms, go-to-market execution, and global operating models, with high-impact transformation roles at organizations including Microsoft and major global financial institutions.

At CoreStack, Kunnath has already operated at the intersection of technology, business, and strategy. As President of BetterCloud, he will drive integration execution, customer and partner success, and the next phase of organic growth, with a particular focus on enabling the Agentic Governance OS vision that CoreStack and BetterCloud are building together.

"BetterCloud has built something rare: a true category, a loyal customer base, and a platform that sits at the center of how modern enterprises manage their SaaS environments. My focus is clear: integrate with excellence, serve our customers without disruption, and unlock the full potential of what CoreStack and BetterCloud can achieve together. The governance challenge enterprises face today, across cloud, SaaS, and AI, is exactly the problem we're uniquely positioned to solve."

- Raj Kunnath, President, BetterCloud

CORESTACK LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE

Ez Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack, underscored the strategic importance of the appointment and the combined company's ambition.

"Raj is exactly the kind of leader this moment demands: someone who can execute at pace, integrate with precision, and inspire the teams and customers who make BetterCloud what it is. AI is reshaping how enterprises operate: from systems we manage to systems that act. The challenge is no longer just managing infrastructure or applications; it is governing outcomes at machine speed. Raj will ensure we deliver on that promise, and do it in a way that earns the trust of every customer and partner we serve."

- Ez Natarajan, CEO, CoreStack

A FOUNDER'S CONTINUED COMMITMENT

In a further signal of confidence in BetterCloud's trajectory, David Politis, founder of BetterCloud and the pioneer who coined the term "SaaSOps" and built the category from the ground up, will join the combined entity as Strategic Advisor.

Politis founded BetterCloud in 2011 with a vision that SaaS applications needed their own operational discipline. Over more than a decade, he raised $187 million, scaled the company to hundreds of employees across New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco, and established BetterCloud as the definitive leader in SaaS management and security. He authored two landmark industry books, The IT Leader's Guide to SaaSOps (Volumes 1 and 2), and has been featured in The New York Times, Fortune, CIO, and the BBC. His continued involvement as Strategic Advisor brings category-defining insight and deep customer community trust to the leadership team.

"I built BetterCloud because I believed the enterprise world needed a dedicated discipline for managing and securing SaaS, and I've spent over a decade proving that out. Watching that vision grow into a category, and now seeing it become part of CoreStack's broader governance platform, is exactly the evolution I hoped for. Raj brings the execution depth and integration expertise this next chapter requires, and I'm excited to stay close to the work."

- David Politis, Founder, BetterCloud & Strategic Advisor

ABOUT THE COMBINED PLATFORM

Together, CoreStack and BetterCloud deliver the industry's first Agentic Governance Operating System: a unified control plane that governs cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, and AI-driven systems continuously and at machine speed. The combined platform enables enterprises to orchestrate autonomous systems, enforce human-defined governance intent without manual intervention, and unify FinOps across cloud and SaaS into a single operational model.

ABOUT CORESTACK

CoreStack is the leading Agentic Governance OS for FinOps, security, and compliance in the AI-accelerated enterprise. It enables organizations to achieve Velocity with Control by continuously and intelligently governing cost, risk, compliance, and operations across cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven systems, operating at machine speed so enterprises can scale faster without increasing risk or cost. Trusted by over 1,000 global enterprises and partners across 40+ countries, CoreStack governs more than $3B in annual cloud consumption. Learn more at corestack.com.

ABOUT BETTERCLOUD

BetterCloud is the leading all-in-one SaaS management platform that helps organizations manage, secure, and govern cloud applications across their enterprise. Trusted by thousands of customers and more than 2 million users, BetterCloud oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions and delivers unmatched expertise and support, as validated by customers on G2 and industry analyst reports from Gartner and Forrester. Learn more at bettercloud.com.



Media Contact

Robert Ford

robert.ford@corestack.io

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-appoints-raj-kunnath-as-president-of-bettercloud-to-acc-1155152