Earth Nail & Spa: Dallas Nail Spa Draws Large Crowds Following Launch of Unlimited Membership Model

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / EARTH Nail Spa is seeing exceptional early demand following the opening of its first Dallas location on March 14, selling out more than 2,500 memberships ahead of opening and building a waitlist of over 4,000 additional customers, alongside large crowds and continued interest in its unlimited manicure and pedicure membership program.

The membership-based concept allows guests to book manicures and pedicures in any combination, as often as they like, offering a predictable monthly model designed for clients who want consistent nail care without the typical pricing confusion of traditional salons.

Founder Onyi Odunukwe says the turnout during opening weekend exceeded expectations, with guests lining up to experience the model and secure the limited Founder's Memberships.

"We kept hearing the same thing. People wanted to take better care of their nails but hated doing the math every time they booked," Odunukwe said. "So we built a model that removes friction. Come in weekly, twice a month, back-to-back mani-pedi days. It is all covered. You can focus on relaxing instead of calculating."

Beyond pricing, Earth is positioning itself as a challenger to the traditional nail salon model by raising expectations around training, service consistency, and guest experience. The brand invests heavily in technician education, standardized protocols, and quality controls so guests are not left guessing who they will get or how their nails will turn out.

Instead of inconsistent results or rushed workmanship, Earth emphasizes precision, clean product standards, and repeatable techniques that protect nail health and deliver polished results visit after visit.

"Nail salons have been built around volume for decades," Odunukwe said. "We are showing that you can scale and still care deeply about quality. Guests should not have to trade speed for skill."

Earth Nail Spa's spaces are designed to feel restorative rather than transactional, with plush seating, warm lighting, and a menu built around modern nail health practices and clean product standards.

The company introduced a limited number of Founder's Memberships priced at $99 per month, a reduced rate from the standard $129. The early memberships saw strong interest during launch weekend as Dallas residents rushed to secure access to the unlimited model.

The unlimited program is expected to appeal to professionals, parents, beauty regulars, and anyone who prefers routine self-care without rigid packages or unpredictable visits.

About EARTH Nail Spa

EARTH Nail Spa is a Dallas-based nail spa concept focused on thoughtful service, clean products, and a membership-driven approach to self-care. Designed around comfort, consistency, and long-term nail health, Earth offers manicures and pedicures delivered by extensively trained technicians in a calm, modern environment.

Location:

1222 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, Texas 76053

1 (479) 966-4977

SOURCE: Earth Nail & Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dallas-nail-spa-draws-large-crowds-following-launch-of-unlimited-1154835