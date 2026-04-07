Aroma Solar has opened a 1.2 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module facility in in the northern Indian state of Haryana, using automated production and AI-based quality control. India Aroma Solar, the renewable energy arm of agricultural exporter Aroma Agrotech, has begun operations at a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Karnal, Haryana. The company said the plant is northern India's first fully automated, AI-driven production line based on TOPCon technology. The facility is producing TOPCon modules rated at 620 W to 635 W, with an efficiency of 23.51%. It uses robotic ...

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