H.I.G. Capital Appoints Brian Schwartz as Chief Executive Officer

In addition, Doug Berman, Head of U.S. Private Equity, has been promoted to Co-President, serving alongside current Co-President, Rick Rosen. The promotions reflect H.I.G.'s continued evolution as a scaled global alternative assets platform and position the firm for its next phase of growth.

Since founding H.I.G. in 1993, Mr. Mnaymneh and Mr. Tamer have guided the firm's expansion into a global platform spanning private equity, credit, and real assets, including real estate and infrastructure. Under their leadership, H.I.G. has grown to over 1,000 team members in 18 core offices across nine countries and executed more than 3,500 transactions.

"For more than three decades, H.I.G. has built a leading position in the middle market, combining global reach with an operational approach to value creation that has delivered exceptional results for our investors," said Mr. Mnaymneh. "The firm has reached a scale and depth of leadership where this transition is both natural and strategically important. Brian has been instrumental to our success and a key driver of the firm's growth and evolution. I am confident that under his leadership, H.I.G. is very well positioned to further build on its middle market leadership position. I look forward to working with him as the firm builds on its strong foundation."

Mr. Schwartz joined H.I.G. in 1994 and has held a range of senior leadership roles. He has been a key architect of the firm's evolution, helping to scale H.I.G. into a global, multi-strategy platform. As Co-President for over the past six years, Mr. Schwartz oversaw day-to-day operations and served on the investment committees for all H.I.G. funds, working closely with the firm's Co-Founders and Mr. Rosen to drive firmwide growth and strategic initiatives.

"It is an honor to step into the role of CEO and to lead H.I.G. at this important point in its evolution," said Mr. Schwartz. "I am deeply grateful to Sami and Tony for building a firm defined by disciplined investing, operational focus, and a strong culture. With our differentiated platform and experienced team, we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities and continue delivering strong outcomes for our investors."

Mr. Berman, who is being promoted to Co-President, joined H.I.G. in 1996. He currently serves on the firm's executive committee and has led H.I.G.'s U.S. Private Equity business through a period of significant growth, expanding the firm's middle-market private equity platform and investment offerings. As Co-President, he will help drive firmwide investment strategy and operational execution alongside Mr. Rosen.

"Having led our U.S. Private Equity business, I've spent my time focused on investing, building businesses, and working closely with management teams," said Mr. Berman. "In this role, my priority is to ensure we stay disciplined in how we invest, stay close to our portfolio companies, and continue to execute at a high level across the firm. I look forward to partnering with Brian and Rick as we continue to execute on the opportunities we see in our markets."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

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P: 305.379.2322

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