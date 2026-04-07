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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Cato Networks Announces Americas Partner Award Winners for 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards

Cato recognizes partners with highest business impact in 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading converged cybersecurity platform for the AI era, today announced the winners of the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards, which celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results.

"For the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards, we recognize the outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment from our Americas partners to deliver SASE and managed SASE in the region," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our Americas partners are essential to our success. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to building on this momentum together."

Winners include:

  • Americas Trusted Advisor of the Year - ARG
  • Americas Distribution Partner of the Year - AVANT Communications
  • Latin America Partner of the Year - Axtel
  • Americas Regional Partner of the Year - CSPi Technology Solutions
  • Americas National Partner of the Year - SHI International Corp.
  • Americas Service Provider of the Year - Uniti

As a channel-first company, the partner ecosystem is critical to Cato's success as a company. The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program empowers partners to scale their SASE business with a platform that's proven to win in the market. Additionally, the Cato Networks MSASE Partner Program enables partners to go-to-market faster and differentiate their services.

Resources

  • Visit Cato's partner page for more information about the global partner program.
  • Visit the Cato MSASE Partner Platform page for more information about managed SASE.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-announces-americas-partner-award-winners-for-2026-cato-networks-americas-partner-awards-302735099.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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