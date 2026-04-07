Braiin Ltd.: Braiin to Participate in the Maxim Group Powering the AI Revolution Virtual Conference

CEO Natraj Balasubramanian to Present at Virtual Conference on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK, NY AND PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Braiin Limited ("Braiin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BRAI), a global AI technology platform company delivering solutions across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology, today announced that CEO Natraj Balasubramanian has been invited to present at the Maxim Group Powering the AI Revolution Virtual Conference on Tuesday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The explosive growth of generative AI is driving unprecedented demand for physical and digital infrastructure. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with A.I. company leaders at the forefront of delivering that capacity - from hyperscale data centers and power generation to cooling systems and connectivity.

Maxim Group - Powering the AI Revolution Virtual Conference

Event: "Powering the AI Revolution - Building the Infrastructure Behind Generative AI" Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern time

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/powering-the-ai-revolution-04072026

Participants will discuss the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure, including the challenges of land acquisition, capital deployment, construction sequencing, and the race to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand. Registration is required at the webcast link above for conference participation. For more information, please contact your Maxim Group representative.

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (NASDAQ:BRAI) is a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology. The Company's integrated platforms combine autonomous robotics, IoT, and machine learning to modernize traditionally analog industries. Headquartered in Western Australia, the Company maintains operations across seven countries. For more information, please visit braiin.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's participation in the Maxim Group Virtual Conference; the Company's business strategy and growth prospects; and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop, launch, and scale new products; customer acceptance and adoption of the Company's platforms; the Company's ability to compete effectively in the AI-powered analytics market; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology; cybersecurity risks and data privacy concerns; the Company's dependence on key personnel; general economic conditions and their impact on customer spending; and regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at https://www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

BRAI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Public Relations Contact

Matthew Cossel

Core PR

(212) 655-0924

pr@coreir.com

SOURCE: Braiin Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/braiin-to-participate-in-the-maxim-group-powering-the-ai-revolution-virtual-conference-1155246