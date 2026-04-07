Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. Continues to Build Momentum in Spain with Additional Contract

Expanding Heat Pump Installations Across Spain's Growing Nursing Facility Market

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dalrada") (OTCID:DHTI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalrada Technology Spain S.L., has secured an additional contract, valued at approximately USD $234 thousand, to install Dalrada's high-performance, energy-efficient heat pump systems at a nursing home facility in Ferrol, Spain, strengthening its position within high-demand institutional facilities and expanding its footprint across multiple sites.

Spain's long-term care sector represents a growing infrastructure market, with more than 900 nursing facilities nationwide, according to industry data, including a significant concentration in the Galicia region, where Dalrada is actively operating. Demand for long-term care services continues to increase, supported by demographic trends across Spain, where individuals aged 65 and older account for approximately 20% of the population and are projected to exceed 24% by 2030 according to World Health System Facts , creating a greater need for efficient and reliable building systems across these facilities. This demand is further supported by regulatory frameworks and incentive programs in Spain, including energy saving certificates, which provide financial benefits for reducing energy consumption, help stimulate adoption of the technology, and support the broader energy transition away from fossil-fuel-based heating.

Martin Neill, Dalrada's Chief Growth Officer, commented, "With this agreement, Dalrada's total contracted value in Spain's nursing facility segment is approximately USD $500 thousand, reinforcing our growing presence in this market. Dalrada is continuing to build momentum in Spain by delivering high-performance installations across facilities that require reliable, continuous energy solutions. We are focused on executing successfully, strengthening relationships with regional partners, and expanding our presence across applications where energy efficiency and system performance are critical." Mr. Neill continued, "We remain active on bidding new facilities so along with successful completion of our current installations, our goal is to continue to pursue additional growth in this market."

These developments in Spain align with broader growth across Europe's heating and cooling sector. Industry projections cited by Global Market Insights estimate the European heat pump market-currently valued at approximately $14.2 billion-could grow to approximately $82.6 billion by 2034, representing strong double-digit annual growth and reflecting increasing demand for electrified heating solutions across institutional and commercial applications.

Dalrada's recent activity in Spain reflects the Company's focus on scaling climate technology deployments across healthcare facilities, multi-unit residential buildings, commercial laundries, and food processing operations, where demand for energy-efficient thermal systems continues.

For more information about Dalrada Technology Group, Inc., the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available at www.dalrada.com .

About Dalrada Technology Group

Dalrada Technology Group, Inc.?( Ticker: DHTI ) is a publicly traded, multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse portfolio of innovative products and services across the Clean Energy and Semiconductor & Electronics sectors.

Dalrada's core segments include? Climate Technology , which delivers advanced heat pump systems for industrial, commercial, and residential applications;? Semiconductor & Electronics , providing next-generation PVD and CVD deposition systems, modernization for legacy tools, real-time plasma diagnostics, and integrated services and components that support semiconductor manufacturing environments. By integrating these core segments under one unified group, Dalrada Technology Group seeks to accelerate innovation, advance sustainability, and deliver long-term value for its shareholders.

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Contact: investors@dalrada.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and the industries in which it operates, and include, without limitation, statements regarding future growth, operational improvements, market opportunities, product traction, sales, installations, partnerships, cost reductions, profitability, shareholder value, and positioning in renewable energy, heat pumps, atmospheric water generators, and semiconductor markets.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays or failures in product development, manufacturing, or commercialization; regulatory changes or delays (including those related to electrification mandates or environmental standards); competition in our various markets including, but not limited to, heat pump and semiconductor markets; supply chain disruptions; customer adoption rates; execution risks in cost-reduction efforts; ability to secure additional orders or scale operations; dependence on key partners; liquidity and capital constraints typical of micro-cap OTC companies; potential need for additional financing; compliance with OTC Markets disclosure requirements; general economic conditions; market and geopolitical conditions; dependence on subcontractors and third-party installers; risks associated with international operations, including currency fluctuations and regulatory compliance in foreign jurisdictions; and the potential impact of the overall Spanish heat pump market growth which remains subject to economic uncertainties; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the SEC and OTC Markets, including the Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, and subsequent reports.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Dalrada Technology Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/dalrada-technology-group-inc.-continues-to-build-momentum-in-spain-with-additional-1155428