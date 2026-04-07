New to The Street Signs Medicus Pharma Ltd. to Transformational 12-Part National Media Series Highlighting SkinJect and Teverelix Platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX), a precision-guided biotech and life sciences company advancing innovative therapeutic platforms, has entered into a 12-part, one-year strategic media agreement with New to The Street to expand its national and international visibility across television, digital, and outdoor platforms.

The campaign will highlight Medicus Pharma's differentiated pipeline, including SkinJect, a localized immuno-oncology platform targeting non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and rare conditions like Gorlin Syndrome, representing a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity. The series will also feature Teverelix, a next-generation GnRH antagonist designed for patients with advanced prostate cancer and acute urinary retention associated with enlarged prostate conditions-addressing a significant and growing global market.

Under the agreement, New to The Street will produce and distribute a comprehensive media campaign designed to elevate Medicus Pharma's corporate narrative, clinical progress, and long-term growth strategy to a broad investor audience.

The series will include 12 in-depth executive interviews released monthly, with each segment broadcast across Bloomberg Television in the United States, reaching approximately 124 million households, and additional features airing on FOX Business Network as sponsored programming.

"Our platform is built to provide public companies with consistent, high-impact visibility across television, digital, and outdoor media," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Medicus Pharma's innovative therapeutic platforms, particularly SkinJect and Teverelix, represent meaningful advancements in high-demand clinical areas, and we are excited to support their continued growth and investor awareness."

As part of the integrated campaign, Medicus Pharma will benefit from extensive commercial and digital exposure, including 80 monthly television commercial placements in the New York market during peak trading hours, as well as national ad distribution across Bloomberg Television and FOX Business Network.

The agreement also includes premium outdoor advertising in New York City, featuring high-frequency digital billboard placements across iconic 42nd Street displays and Times Square, ensuring consistent brand visibility in one of the world's most recognized financial and media corridors.

Digital amplification will extend across New to The Street's media ecosystem, including its flagship YouTube channel with over 4.45 million subscribers and its NewsOut platform, bringing the combined subscriber reach to more than 5.1 million. The campaign will also include 24 press releases over the course of the year, coordinated social media distribution, and inclusion in targeted investor email newsletters.

Additional components of the program include quarterly accredited investor events at Hudson Yards in New York City, offering direct engagement with high-net-worth investors and financial professionals, as well as feature coverage in Wall Street New York Magazine, distributed in both print and digital formats to over 31,000 subscribers.

Medicus Pharma will retain full licensing rights to all produced television, billboard, and digital media assets generated throughout the campaign.

The engagement will be supported by ongoing strategic coordination, including weekly planning calls and monthly content optimization initiatives, including Connected TV (CTV) and short-form video distribution.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Medicus Pharma Ltd. is a precision-guided biotech and life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development of innovative therapeutic assets. Its pipeline includes SkinJect, a localized immuno-oncology platform targeting non-melanoma skin cancers, and Teverelix, a next-generation GnRH antagonist for prostate-related conditions and advanced prostate cancer. The Company operates globally across multiple clinical programs addressing significant unmet medical needs.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business Network. For over 17 years, the platform has provided public and private companies with long-form interviews, national television distribution, earned media coverage, and iconic outdoor advertising across New York City. New to The Street also operates one of the largest business-focused YouTube channels, reaching millions of subscribers globally. New to The Street T.V. https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=SxYTGE7JpfzvTk5y

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Communications Lead

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-medicus-pharma-ltd.-nasdaq-mdcx-to-transformational-12-1155472