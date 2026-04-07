Ondas Inc.: Ondas Selected to Deploy Counter-Drone Protection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ondas Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF Technology to Be Deployed Across Multiple FIFA World Cup Host Venues Across North America for Detection and Mitigation of Unauthorized Drones

Reinforces Sentrycs' Position as a Leading Provider of Non-Disruptive Counter-Drone Solutions for Large-Scale Civilian and Critical Infrastructure Environments

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground-based intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems ( OAS ) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary, Sentrycs, has secured multiple contracts from federal, state and local public safety and security organizations valued in the millions of dollars to support airspace security operations during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico this summer.

Under these agreements, Sentrycs' Counter-UAS (CUAS) solution is expected to be deployed across most venues where matches will be held, supporting efforts to protect stadiums, fan zones, and related event locations from unauthorized drone activity throughout the tournament. The selection reinforces Sentrycs' position as a leading provider of non-disruptive counter-drone solutions for large-scale civilian and critical infrastructure environments.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is anticipated to be one of the largest and most geographically distributed sporting events to date, spanning multiple host cities and attracting millions of attendees. Securing the lower airspace in such a complex, high-visibility environment requires coordinated, regulation-compliant counter-drone capabilities that integrate into broader security frameworks.

Sentrycs' field-proven Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) technology enables passive detection, tracking, and identification of unauthorized drones, along with controlled mitigation capabilities. The system allows authorized operators to safely take control of, and land, drones in designated areas when required. Operating without jamming or kinetic measures, the solution is designed to support secure operations in dense urban environments and crowded venues while maintaining communications continuity without interfering with authorized systems.

"Events of this scale and complexity highlight the growing need to protect low-altitude airspace against the threat of unauthorized drone activity," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Securing the lower airspace across multiple venues simultaneously presents a unique operational challenge, requiring coordinated, regulation-compliant counter-drone capabilities. Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology is designed to address this challenge, enabling precise, controlled mitigation of unauthorized drones in complex environments."

"We are seeing increasing demand for integrated, multi-layered security solutions that address both aerial and ground-based threats," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Sentrycs plays a critical role in our broader autonomous defense architecture, enabling precise and non-disruptive control of low-altitude airspace. Together with our autonomous platforms and sensing technologies, we are building a unified operational capability designed to secure complex environments at scale."

The selection of Sentrycs for deployment across tournament venues reflects the increasing importance of non-disruptive, cyber-based counter-drone technologies in safeguarding major international events, where maintaining public safety must be balanced with operational continuity and regulatory compliance.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For?additional?information on Ondas Inc.:? www.ondas.com ,? X ?and? LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:? LinkedIn

For Airobotics:? www.airoboticsdrones.com ,? X ?and? LinkedIn

For American Robotics:? www.american-robotics.com ,? X ?and? LinkedIn

For?Sentrycs:? www.sentrycs.com ,? X ?and? LinkedIn

For?Roboteam:? www.robo-team.com, X ?and? LinkedIn

For?Apeiro?Motion:? www.apeiro-motion.com ?and? LinkedIn

For?Rotron: www.rotronaero.com and Linkedin

For 4M Defense:? www.4-mine.com ?and? LinkedIn

For BIRD:? www.birdaero.com ?and? LinkedIn

For World View: www.worldview.space , X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital:? www.ondascapital.com , X ?and? LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:? www.ondasnetworks.com ,? X ?and? LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-selected-to-deploy-counter-drone-protection-for-the-2026-fi-1155484