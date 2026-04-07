Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving transparency and efficiency in digital advertising, today announced that a major U.S. streaming platform will deploy BrandPilot's advertising efficiency technology across select digital campaigns to identify and recover wasted advertising spend.

BrandPilot's technology will analyze select campaign activity to identify economically ineffective spend that can occur within automated advertising environments. The goal is to reduce advertising costs while maintaining or increasing efficiency and enable advertisers to redirect recovered budgets toward additional growth initiatives and campaigns.

"Our performance-based marketing efforts are starting to create greater traction with enterprise level advertisers," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "We will be assisting the streaming platform by reducing advertising spend and improving campaign performance. We believe this reflects growing interest from enterprise advertisers in performance-based advertising optimization solutions."

Large streaming platforms operate complex digital advertising environments that generate billions of ad impressions each month. However, the automated nature of programmatic advertising also creates opportunities for fraud, waste, and abuse, which industry estimates suggest may account for up to one-third of digital ad spend1. This environment creates a meaningful opportunity for BrandPilot to identify inefficiencies and recover wasted media spend.

Management believes growing interest from enterprise media platforms reflects increasing demand for technologies that help identify inefficiencies, recover wasted advertising spend, and improve performance accountability across increasingly automated digital advertising ecosystems.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi by Revvim, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's deployment of its advertising efficiency technology across select campaigns within a major U.S. streaming platform, the potential identification and recovery of wasted advertising spend, and the Company's ability to demonstrate improvements in advertising efficiency within automated digital media environments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in the effectiveness of the Company's technology in live campaign environments; changes in digital advertising platforms, programmatic systems, or media buying practices; competitive developments in advertising efficiency technologies; and the Company's ability to expand enterprise adoption of its advertising efficiency capabilities. Although management believes the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

¹ Source: Association of National Advertisers Programmatic Transparency Study, 2023

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291451

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.