Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) ("Paragon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the establishment of a new sample preparation facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This expansion is a direct result of a key client contract and additionally strengthens the Company's footprint in Canada.

The new facility is designed to provide ease of access for mining and exploration companies to access to the Company's PhotonAssay, fire assay and geochemical services across North America.

This location will simplify logistics and enhance service capabilities for regional clients and can expand to fulfill additional client demand

"This new facility is a direct result of client conversations and our response to increased sample flow from the region," said Peter Shippen, CEO at Paragon. "We will continue to respond to our customers' needs by rapidly deploying sample prep facilities to grow our hub-and-spoke lab model."

Offering PhotonAssay services in Ontario, British Colombia and Nevada; Paragon is closely partnering with clients with the goal of offering superior turnaround times and better access to data.

In addition to geochem, fire assay and PhotonAssay, Paragon now offers near real-time geoanalytics with its deployment of Veracio's core scanning technology in its laboratory in Surrey, BC.

For more information about Paragon's services in Thunder Bay or in other geographies, whether to arrange sample pick-up, drop-off or shipment, please contact:

Partnerships and Quotes: Julian.Desanti@paragongeochem.com

Logistics: Cheryl.Dias@paragongeochem.com

About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssay technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PARAGON ADVANCED LABS INC.

Peter Shippen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, business objectives, strategy, financial or operational performance, exploration or development programs, future market conditions, and other future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291450

Source: Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.