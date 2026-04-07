Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, a pioneer in thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced a ticker symbol change for The SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ: SPCX) (the "Fund") from "SPCX" to "SPCK". The change will become effective at the start of trading on April 7, 2026.



No action is required by current shareholders of the Fund as a result of this change, and the change in the Fund's ticker symbol will have no effect on its investment objective, strategy or fees and expenses. The Fund will continue to offer investors exposure to SPACs and new issue equities by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to its investment strategy.



To learn more about the Fund and view a full list of holdings, please visit: https://www.spcxetf.com/.



About Tuttle Capital Management:

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends. For additional information, please visit www.tuttlecap.com.



Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the SPAC and New Issue ETF before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit https://www.spcxetf.com/ or call (347) 852-0548. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Investments in non-U.S. securities involve certain risks that may not be present with investments in U.S. securities. For example, investments in non-U.S. securities may be subject to risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. Investments in non-U.S. securities also may be subject to withholding or other taxes and may be subject to additional trading, settlement, custodial, and operational risks. These and other factors can make investments in the Fund more volatile and potentially less liquid than other types of investments.

The Fund invests in companies that have recently completed an IPO or are derived from a SPAC. These companies may be unseasoned and lack a trading history, a track record of reporting to investors, and widely available research coverage. IPOs are thus often subject to extreme price volatility and speculative trading. In addition, IPOs may share similar illiquidity risks of private equity and venture capital. The free float shares held by the public in an IPO are typically a small percentage of the market capitalization. The ownership of many IPOs often includes large holdings by venture capital and private equity investors who seek to sell their shares in the public market in the months following an IPO when shares restricted by lock-up are released, causing greater volatility and possible downward pressure during the time that locked-up shares are released. The Fund may seek to sell SPAC warrants. Warrants are options to purchase common stock at a specific price (usually at a premium above the market value of the optioned common stock at issuance) valid for a specific period of time. Most warrants have expiration dates after which they are worthless. In addition, a warrant is worthless if the market price of the common stock does not exceed the warrant's exercise price during the life of the warrant. To respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, the Fund may invest 100% of its total assets, without limitation, in high-quality short-term debt securities and money market instruments. While the Fund is in a defensive position, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291300

Source: Tuttle Capital Management