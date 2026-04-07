Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Artist Push, an independent music marketing platform serving artists worldwide, recently announced the launch of its Organic Music Promotion Packages - a tiered lineup of multi-platform promotional campaigns designed exclusively around real, measurable audience engagement. The new service line is now available at artistpush.me/pages/organic-music-promotion.





Artist Push

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Every campaign in the new Organic Packages line is executed through platform-approved advertising tools, editorial outreach to music curators and blogs, and organic community placement - methods that generate real listeners who choose to engage with the music.

"We built these packages for artists who are tired of paying for numbers that mean nothing," said Artist's Push CEO Yana Palmer. "Every stream, every YouTube view, every blog feature in our campaigns comes from a real person who found the music and decided to keep listening."

Three Packages. One Clear Goal: Real Growth.

The Organic Promotion lineup launches with three tiers designed to match different stages of an artist's career:

On Repeat

An entry-level campaign for artists releasing their first single or testing a new market. Includes up to 3,000 ad-driven streams with a targeted YouTube Google Ads campaign delivering up to 3,000 real views, and a feature in one top music blog with a custom-written artist bio.

Rising Star

Built for artists ready to scale. Includes up to 10,000 ad-driven streams, a YouTube Ads campaign delivering up to 10,000 real views over 2-3 days, and features in two music blogs.

Main Stage

The flagship package for artists pursuing global reach. Includes:

Playlist Pitching : Pitched to approximately 36 playlists across 29 curators, with an average placement rate of 30-50%, resulting in an estimated 13-18 confirmed placements and 2,600-9,000 streams.

: Pitched to approximately 36 playlists across 29 curators, with an average placement rate of 30-50%, resulting in an estimated 13-18 confirmed placements and 2,600-9,000 streams. 5 Days of Organic Push : 2,500-5,000 real plays, 150-300 reposts, 150-250 likes, 10-15 genuine comments, and new followers at approximately 1-2% of repost count.

: 2,500-5,000 real plays, 150-300 reposts, 150-250 likes, 10-15 genuine comments, and new followers at approximately 1-2% of repost count. YouTube Google Ads : Up to 50,000 real views with engagement, delivered over a 5-10 day targeted campaign.

: Up to 50,000 real views with engagement, delivered over a 5-10 day targeted campaign. USA Radio Advertising : Track rotation on verified FM and online radio stations across the United States, with up to 3 spins daily for 30 days on stations.

: Track rotation on verified FM and online radio stations across the United States, with up to 3 spins daily for 30 days on stations. Five Music Blog Features: Custom-written bio, editorial placement, and visual assets handled entirely by the team.

Simple to Start, Fast to Deliver

Launching a campaign requires three steps: choose a package, submit track details and artist information at checkout, and let the team handle execution. Most campaigns begin showing traction within 2-5 business days, with full results building over one to two weeks. Each client receives a detailed performance report upon campaign completion covering streams, views, engagement metrics, and blog placements.

About Artist Push

Artist Push (artistpush.me) is an independent music marketing platform registered in Estonia, offering organic and ad-based promotion services for independent artists across YouTube, Beatport, Traxsource, major social platforms, providing radio promotion services, PR and industry guidelines. Artist Push is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or officially connected to any streaming platform or third-party service mentioned on its website. All platform names and logos are trademarks of their respective owners. Website: https://artistpush.me/

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Source: PRNews OU