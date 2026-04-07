New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Starfish Space Adds Over $100 Million in Funding to Boost Growth

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951160/NYSE_Market_Update_April_7.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951159/NYSE_Wichita_State_University.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5903900/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-starfish-space-adds-over-100-million-in-funding-to-boost-growth-302735786.html