CoChat Launches The First AI Collaboration Workspace to Deliver Team Visibility, Governance, and AI Fluency

New platform unifies employee chats, AI queries, and agentic workflows to consolidate tools, improve visibility, and streamline automation for teams.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / CoChat , an AI collaboration platform built for teams, is today introducing the first centralized workspace where employees can communicate, share AI chats, deploy assistants, and generate automated workflows. The platform is designed to bring greater coordination, visibility, and AI fluency, while mitigating tool sprawl and security risks for businesses.

As employees increasingly turn to individual subscriptions for ChatGPT, Claude and others, AI usage has become fragmented and difficult to track. Despite productivity gains, companies face inconsistent outputs and growing risks around shadow AI, data exposure and the use of sensitive information in external systems.

CoChat helps businesses encourage and embrace AI solutions while reclaiming control. Because queries and workflows happen in a shared workspace, AI-fluent employees naturally model best practices for teammates still finding their footing, turning adoption into a team-wide effort. By providing a structured environment, teams can collaborate directly and utilize a suite of tools within the guardrails of agentic access, integrations, and required human approval.

"AI is already part of how people work every day, but most of that work is happening in hidden siloes," said Marcel Folaron, Co-Founder of CoChat. "CoChat brings the top AI solutions seamlessly into a secure workspace so teams can collaborate more effectively and use these tools with greater transparency and confidence."

Through the platform, users can chat, invite teammates into AI workflows, create assistants with distinct roles and personalities, and build agent-driven automations that can run on schedules or in response to triggers. Users can also switch between models mid-conversation, giving them flexibility to use the best model for the task at hand.

CoChat currently supports access to hundreds of models through its gateway infrastructure and includes roughly 70 integrations across popular business and technical tools, including Slack, Discord, Salesforce, GitHub, GitLab, Intercom, Typeform, Google Drive, Grafana, PostHog, and more. This enables teams to connect CoChat to their existing workflows and begin using AI in ways that are both practical and deeply embedded in day-to-day work.

The platform has already gained early traction, with more than 14,000 signups and approximately 1,500 weekly active users, reflecting strong interest from early adopters seeking a more collaborative way to bring AI into their organizations. Initial use cases have been especially strong among startups and service-based agencies, where CoChat can help automate recurring reports, streamline research, and reduce time spent on repetitive tasks.

CoChat's pay-as-you-go pricing model is based on token usage, giving teams a more flexible way to experiment, scale, and manage costs as they adopt AI across different workflows. To learn more, visit cochat.ai .

ABOUT COCHAT:

CoChat is an AI collaboration platform built for teams. The platform enables users to work together in shared chats with leading AI models, custom assistants, and autonomous agents while connecting AI workflows to the tools they already use. CoChat helps teams adopt AI in a way that improves productivity, reduces silos and supports stronger governance. Learn more at cochat.ai .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: CoChat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cochat-launches-the-first-ai-collaboration-workspace-to-deliver-t-1155052