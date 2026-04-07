Investments & Wealth Institute and AlphaScale Partner to Help Advisors Build Stronger, More Scalable Practices

New collaboration combines elite professional education with real-world coaching to support advisor growth and long-term success.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute"), the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial advisors, today announced a new strategic partnership with AlphaScale, a professional development firm working with advisors, teams, and firms to drive organic growth through execution, scalability, and consistency across teams.

The partnership brings together the Institute's industry-leading certifications, education programs, and events with AlphaScale's expertise in practice management, leadership development, and team performance. Together, the two organizations deliver a structured professional development system-backed by extensive curriculum and proven frameworks, and implemented in a tailored way-to help advisors translate knowledge into execution and measurable growth.

This collaboration is part of a broader, multi-year strategy by the Institute to expand the resources available to team leaders and advisory firms. Recent initiatives include proprietary research on team dynamics and growth in partnership with CEG Insights, the development of benchmarking tools for wealth management practices, and now, the addition of coaching and team development capabilities through AlphaScale.

"Today's advisors are operating in an increasingly complex environment, where technical expertise alone is not enough," said Sean Walters, CEO of the Investments & Wealth Institute. "This partnership allows us to extend our impact beyond education by helping advisors apply what they learn-building stronger teams, more scalable businesses, and ultimately delivering better outcomes for their clients. Practice leaders are asking for tools and talent to scale, and our role is to deliver those solutions through targeted education, certification, and strategic partnerships."

"Advisors don't just need more knowledge-they need to turn that knowledge into action that drives measurable growth," said Mark Spina, Managing Partner of AlphaScale. "By combining the Institute's world-class education with our focus on execution, we're helping advisors build businesses that are not only successful today, but sustainable over the long term."

The partnership will deliver a range of learning and execution-focused opportunities, including webinars, conference programming, written insights, and structured coaching engagements designed to improve team performance and drive organic growth. These initiatives are designed to help advisors strengthen their capabilities across both technical expertise and business leadership.

As the financial advice industry evolves, the need to connect learning with execution and scalable growth has become a clear priority for leading advisory firms. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to equipping advisors with the tools, insights, and support they need to thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing landscape.

Learn more at: InvestmentsandWealth.org.

For more information, please contact:

Carly Augeri

Director of Marketing Communications

707-681-1243

5619 DTC Pkwy, Suite 600

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

caugeri@i-w.org

investmentsandwealth.org

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. The Institute offers a wide range of programs, including award-winning events, publications, courses, and its highly regarded CIMA, CPWA, and RMA certifications, annually delivering top-tier education to more than 30,000 practitioners across more than 40 countries.

About AlphaScale

AlphaScale is a coaching and team development firm focused on helping financial advisory businesses grow and scale. Through a combination of strategic guidance, leadership development, and operational frameworks, AlphaScale works with advisory teams to improve performance, enhance client outcomes, and build more sustainable businesses.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-institute-and-alphascale-partner-to-help-advi-1155080