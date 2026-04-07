Material Security Announces AI OAuth Threat Remediation to Shut Cloud Workspace Back Door

The new capability helps identify and contain dangerous app connections, over-permissioned access and persistent OAuth exposure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Material Security , the leading provider of cloud workspace security, today announced its OAuth Remediation Agent, a new capability designed to give security teams one of the most direct and effective ways to reduce OAuth-driven risk before it turns into compromise. As attackers increasingly exploit trusted app connections, over-permissioned access and long-lived OAuth tokens to gain a foothold in cloud workspaces, many organizations still lack an efficient way to identify, assess and remediate that exposure at scale. At the same time, OAuth is the main method used by legitimate AI agents to connect to data across corporate applications. With Material's OAuth Remediation Agent, security teams can close the gap and ensure that this persistent backdoor risk is not left unmanaged.

"As OAuth becomes the default way AI agents connect to the enterprise stack, the risk is growing fast," said Abhishek Agrawal, CEO of Material Security. "In a poll 80% of our customers say it is now a significant priority, yet 45% admit they have neglected it. With Material's new OAuth agent, we can help security teams, regardless of size, regain control over one of the most persistent and hardest to manage risks in the modern enterprise."

The OAuth Remediation Agent gives security teams continuous visibility and control over third-party OAuth app connections across Google Workspace. It automatically discovers connected apps, kicks off an agentic workflow to research the app, evaluate the permissions and access it holds and automatically revoke tokens if deemed necessary. As a result, teams can autonomously remediate risky, dormant, malicious or over-privileged integrations. By automating a process that is typically fragmented, manual and easy to defer, the Agent gives CISOs a more direct way to reduce persistent OAuth exposure across the modern cloud workspace.

The OAuth Remediation Agent marks the latest step in Material Security's broader expansion of AI-powered capabilities designed to reduce manual effort and strengthen protection across the cloud workspace. It builds on a growing set of automated features that help security teams identify and lock down sensitive data in email and files, triage user-reported phishing messages, and remediate malicious email and calendar attacks in Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. With OAuth now emerging as another important attack path, this launch broadens Material's use of AI to help customers detect, prioritize and remediate risk across the full cloud workspace, from content and communications to identities and connected apps.

The Material team will be demoing the OAuth Agent at SecureWorld in Boston on April 8th and 9th. Stop by Booth 655 to see it in action. More details are available on Material Security's website .

About Material

Material Security Inc. is the leading provider of cloud workspace security solutions. Material's platform helps lean security teams wrap their arms around workspace security, providing a unified platform to address email security, file protection, and identity threat mitigation. Material is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and protects the world's fastest-growing and agile companies like Figma, Mars, DoorDash, Lyft, and more.

Media Contact:

nick.mueller@material.security

SOURCE: Material Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/material-security-announces-ai-oauth-threat-remediation-to-shut-c-1155157