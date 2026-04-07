Arthritis Foundation Invites the Public to Join Green Heart Fridays During Arthritis Awareness Month

Nationwide Free Art Activation Returns for Arthritis Awareness Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / This May during Arthritis Awareness Month, the Arthritis Foundation is inviting people across the country to participate in Green Heart Fridays, a nationwide activation that encourages the public to share the Foundation's Green Heart, a growing national symbol of support for people living with arthritis. Throughout the month, artists in cities across the U.S. will share Green Heart-inspired artwork that sparks conversations and raises awareness about the nation's #1 cause of disability and its impact on the nearly 60 million adults and children in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with arthritis.

On Fridays throughout May, participating artists will place unique Green Heart-inspired artwork in public spaces for community members to discover and share. Locations of the art drops will be announced in advance on the Arthritis Foundation's social media channels.

People who find the artwork are encouraged to share photos using GreenHeartFridays and ArthritisAwarenessMonth and tag @arthritisfoundation, helping spread the Green Heart symbol and amplify arthritis awareness nationwide.

Green Heart Fridays also encourages individuals and communities to post, create and share green hearts on social media to amplify awareness and support of the arthritis community.

Participation is open to anyone, with people across the country encouraged to share green hearts in their own way throughout the month. Whether posting on social media, creating their own interpretation or engaging with content shared by others, individuals and communities can take part in raising visibility for arthritis nationwide.

The inaugural Green Heart Fridays campaign inspired nationwide engagement in 2025. Now in its second year, the initiative returns as part of the Arthritis Foundation's nationwide activities during Arthritis Awareness Month, when communities come together to raise visibility for arthritis through creativity, community events and movement-focused programs.

The Green Heart began as an organic sign of support within the arthritis community and is quickly becoming a recognizable symbol of solidarity for the millions of people living with the disease.

"Green Heart Fridays is about more than art," said Steven Taylor, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "For the millions of people living with arthritis, each day can bring real challenges that often go unseen. The Green Heart is a powerful symbol that those living with arthritis are seen, supported and not alone. By bringing creativity and community together, this initiative creates space for conversations about arthritis in a meaningful and uplifting way."

Green Heart Fridays is a critical part of the Arthritis Foundation's mission to raise public awareness about arthritis and its profound impact on daily life. The Foundation's efforts continue to focus on funding research for better treatments, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating for policies that ensure better access to care and treatments.

Featured Artists and Locations

This year's campaign features artists in cities across the country, each bringing their own style and perspective to the Green Heart symbol:

Wednesday Tran (San Diego, CA) - Wednesday is a ceramicist, illustrator and graphic designer known for colorful and expressive artwork that encourages people to live authentically. Her playful designs and strong social media presence have built a large following and bring a vibrant perspective to the Green Heart project. Instagram: @whaletran

Katrina Romulo (Los Angeles, CA) - Returning from the 2025 Green Heart Fridays campaign, Katrina is a graphic designer who focuses on visual storytelling and brand experiences. Her work often reflects personal connections and meaningful narratives, including her grandmother's experience with arthritis. Instagram: @edgykatrina

Tom DesLongchamp (Seattle, WA) - Tom is an animator and portrait artist who creates striking pieces using a range of techniques, including fingerprint illustrations and animation. His work blends humor, creativity and storytelling, often shared across social platforms. Instagram: @tomthinks

Andrea Cira (Kansas City, MO) - Returning from the 2025 Green Heart Fridays campaign, Andrea is a Mexican paper artist known for creating intricate, dimensional pieces using cut paper. Her vibrant artwork blends cultural storytelling, color and movement to bring her subjects to life. Instagram: @acirastudio

Karen Anderson Singer (Atlanta, GA) - Also returning from the 2025 campaign, Karen is the creator of Atlanta's well-known "Tiny Doors," small interactive installations hidden throughout the city that encourage community exploration and engagement with art. Instagram: @tinydoorsatl

Adia Johnson (Phoenix, AZ) - Adia is a contemporary artist whose work features bold colors and expressive imagery ranging from portraits to landscapes. She has built a growing audience across multiple platforms while studying at Arizona State University. Instagram: @adia_johnson_

Linda Mandri (New York City, NY) - Linda is a mosaic artist who creates intricate scenes of New York City architecture using glass shards. Her work captures the beauty and character of city life through detailed and colorful designs. Instagram: @maplelane_mosaics

Viviana Matsuda (San Francisco, CA) - Also returning from the 2025 campaign, Viviana is a Japanese-Mexican ceramic artist known for playful pottery that blends culture, healing and self-expression. Her vibrant pieces celebrate individuality and connection. Erin Fong , a contemporary artist whose art explores the impact of color, will collaborate with Viviana. Instagram: @mud.witch , @erinlovescolors

Olivia MacDonald (Boston, MA) - Olivia is a pen-and-ink artist who has built a following through daily drawings that celebrate nature, animals and everyday moments. Her detailed illustrations reflect her passion for creativity and consistency in art. Instagram: @inkbyolivia

Tanner Valant (Chicago, IL) - Tanner is a colored pencil artist known for surreal, hyper-realistic pieces that often reflect Chicago's urban environment and artistic culture. Instagram: @tannervalant

Jack and Bec (San Antonio, TX) - Jack and Bec are Latina sisters known for their bold, retro-inspired artwork influenced by 1960s and 1970s design. Their work often appears in community pop-ups and local creative events. Instagram: @jackandbec

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About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against arthritis - the nation's #1 cause of disability. Through groundbreaking scientific research, patient-centered programs, advocacy at all levels of government and robust community engagement, the Foundation empowers people to live their best lives while relentlessly pursuing a cure. With a presence in communities nationwide, we amplify the voices of those affected and work to drive lasting change. Learn more at arthritis.org and follow @arthritisfoundation on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ArthritisFoundationPR@mower.com

SOURCE: Arthritis Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/arthritis-foundation-invites-the-public-to-join-green-heart-fridays-d-1155187