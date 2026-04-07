For Firms Caught Between Growth and Compliance: A.D. Banker Offers Streamlined IAR CE Solution

Automated centralized compliance oversight designed to reduce vendor sprawl and eliminate manual tracking, mid-sized advisory firms find confidence in streamlined IAR CE management with A.D. Banker

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Mid-sized registered investment adviser (RIA) firms and broker-dealers are facing a growing challenge of meeting expanding IAR continuing education (CE) requirements without enterprise-level operations and systems, or the flexibility of small teams. To address this pain point, A.D. Banker has refreshed an IAR CE solution designed specifically for distributed teams managing multi-state adviser compliance.

For many mid-sized firms, compliance has become increasingly difficult to manage. As IAR CE requirements continue to expand across states, these firms are being asked to operate with enterprise-level rigor-without the commiserate resources or compliance operations. Limited staff juggles communications with reps for IAR CE completion, while relying on manual or incomplete tracking across multiple systems creating a perfect storm. Risks of missed deadlines increase along with public CE inactive statuses, and last-minute compliance fire drills put unnecessary pressure on both advisers and firm leadership.

Firms can now shift how they approach continuing education-from a decentralized, reactive and exhausting process to a more centralized, system-driven model focused on visibility, efficiency, and audit readiness. With A.D. Banker's streamlined IAR CE management, firms can now tackle vendor sprawl, reduce fragmentation and duplicate work, minimize the need for chasing reps to complete IAR CE, and scale back disconnected systems.

A.D. Banker's IAR CE solution brings compliance into a single, streamlined experience:

Centralized Oversight: Firm-level dashboards to monitor adviser progress in real time

Automated Reporting Workflows: Help firms reduce manual reconciliation and maintain more reliable records throughout the year, producing reporting ready for audit season

NASAA-Aligned Content: Structured to meet annual 12-credit requirements across participating states

Vendor Consolidation: One partner for licensing, CE, and ongoing compliance needs

Designed with mid-sized advisory firms in mind, the platform helps reduce redundancy while improving clarity and control through automated adviser CE tracking.

For firms that have outgrown manual systems-but aren't ready for complex enterprise solutions-the offering provides a practical middle ground that supports both firm-level oversight and individual advisor completion.



"Mid-sized firms are often managing the same regulatory expectations as large institutions-but without the same sophisticated operational oversight and ecosystem," said Pat Hirschberg, GM of A. D. Banker. "We understand these issues first-hand, so we built this centralized compliance oversight to give them clarity, control, and confidence-without adding complexity to their day-to-day operations."

Firms interested in simplifying their IAR CE compliance can connect with A.D. Banker to explore current offerings and upcoming enhancements tailored to their team structure and compliance needs: Sales@ADBanker.com.



For individuals looking to elevate their CE experience, click here.

NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are my/our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

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SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/for-firms-caught-between-growth-and-compliance-a.d.-banker-offers-streamlined-iar-ce-solu-1155431