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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Remergify, Inc.: Remergify, Farrington Capital Group, and Near Infrared Imaging Announce Global Partnership to Launch "AI Buddy" Medical Diagnostic Suite

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Remergify, Farrington Capital Group (FCG), and Near Infrared Imaging, LLC (NII) today announced the formalization of a landmark Strategic Management and Development Agreement. This worldwide partnership integrates advanced near-infrared imaging hardware with proprietary artificial intelligence to deliver high-quality, affordable medical diagnostic solutions to the global community.

Revolutionizing Diagnostics with the "Combined System"

The initiative, titled "AI Buddy," centers on the integration of NII's patented Vein-Eye Carry FHD near-infrared imaging hardware with FCG's sophisticated AI diagnostic software. This "Combined System" is engineered to provide real-time diagnostic intelligence across several critical medical workflows:

* Ophthalmic Diagnostics: Detecting vitreous hemorrhages and intraocular fluid changes using NIR imaging.

* Post-Surgical Monitoring: Providing real-time detection of subdermal bleeding, hematomas, and wound complications.

* Biometric Integration: Enhancing secure medical record access through non-contact vein recognition technology.

A Synergy of Expertise

The partnership leverages the unique strengths of each organization to ensure a seamless global deployment:

* Farrington Capital Group (AI Development Engine): Led by Managing Member Alfred Leroy Farrington II, FCG is solely responsible for the research, design, and engineering of the AI Buddy software, including its neural network architectures and automated diagnostic algorithms.

* Near Infrared Imaging, LLC (Hardware & IP Partner): NII provides the core FHD hardware technology and the proprietary NIR datasets essential for training the AI models.

* Remergify (Lead Administrator): Serving as the operational hub, Remergify manages the daily coordination, licensing protocols, and global administrative oversight for the initiative.

Commitment to Global Health and Compliance

The AI Buddy initiative is dedicated to optimizing diagnostic tools for diverse environments, ranging from advanced surgical facilities to mobile medical units serving underserved populations. The parties have committed to rigorous regulatory standards, including pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Marking, while ensuring full compliance with HIPAA and GDPR data privacy regulations.

"The Parties are committed to providing high-quality medical diagnostic solutions at prices affordable to the worldwide community," the agreement states, emphasizing a mission of global accessibility.

About the Partners

* Remergify: A global administrative and operational management firm specializing in strategic partnership coordination.

* Farrington Capital Group: A premier AI development engine focused on proprietary diagnostic software and machine learning architectures.

* Near Infrared Imaging, LLC: A leader in patented near-infrared hardware technology and medical data assets.

Media Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
Remergify
stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-farrington-capital-group-and-near-infrared-imaging-announce-global-p-1155478

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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