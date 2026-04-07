Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program at its Sage Plain Potash Project (the "Project") located in the Paradox Basin, southwest Utah.

The Company has engaged Westrock Energy Services (USA) Inc. ("Westrock") to manage the drilling program. Westrock is a full-service drilling consultancy with experience spanning more than 2,500 projects across North America. Working in close collaboration with Sage Potash's technical team, Westrock will be responsible for detailed program design, procurement and on-site supervision of all service providers, ensuring a safe, efficient, and high-quality drilling operation.

"This drilling program represents a major catalyst for Sage Potash as we move to unlock the full potential of the Sage Plain Project," said Pat Varas, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash. "Our objective is clear-expand and upgrade the existing resource base while significantly increasing geological confidence across the Project. With strong historical data and a targeted, technically rigorous program, we believe this campaign has the potential to materially advance the Project toward development and position Sage as a future low-cost, domestic supplier of potash in North America."

Historical geological data confirms the presence of multiple potash-bearing evaporite cycles in the Paradox Basin in Southeastern Utah, including the highly prospective Cycle 18 Upper and Lower beds at depths of approximately 2,100 meters (6,890 ft). The planned drilling program will target these Cycle 18 horizons and include continuous core recovery for geochemical analysis to determine potash ore grades and thickness. The drilling program is designed to confirm the Project contains one of the most prospective solution mining targets in the Western United States. With its high purity, solid thickness, high concentration, and low geologic complexity, this drilling program is focused on proving that the Cycle 18 beds can be solution mined competitively with all other North American deposits.

Data collected from the drilling program is expected to advance the project by expanding the Project's mineral resource, improving the resource classification, and providing key inputs for ongoing engineering and development studies.

RESPEC Company LLC ("RESPEC") has been retained to deliver comprehensive on-site geological services, including core handling, detailed logging, sampling, and preparation for geochemical assaying at SRC Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-an internationally recognized facility for specialized potash ore analysis. RESPEC will also support all regulatory compliance activities, including permitting and licensing in accordance with State of Utah requirements.

In addition to potash evaluation, the drilling program will include hydrogeological testing to assess potential water supply from shallow to deep aquifers which is an important component for future solution mining operations.

This drilling program represents a critical step in Sage Potash's staged, technically driven approach to de-risking the Project and advancing toward higher-confidence economic studies. The results will inform an updated economic evaluation, focused on enhancing geological confidence, optimizing solution mining design, and refining key engineering and cost assumptions, as outlined in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report dated November 6, 2025 (with an effective date of September 8, 2025, the "Technical Report").

Drilling is expected to commence in mid Q2/2026 with assay results and an updated NI 43-101 technical report anticipated in Q3/2026. With the updated technical report the Company expects to be in a position to launch a feasibility study that will lead the advancement of the Sage Plain resource.

Current Resource Estimates

The Project is underpinned by a significant potash resource located in the Paradox Basin, a geologically favorable region with a proven history of solution mining. Inferred Resources are derived from Cycle 18's upper and lower potash horizon, some of the highest quality potash resource globally.

RESPEC Company LLC ("RESPEC"), the authors of the Technical Report, expressed confidence in the classification of the resource as an "inferred resource" using recent and historical well results, because the Paradox Basin is very well explored with published maps of the high-grade potash beds, coupled with 2D seismic showing bedding continuity.

Key Resource Figures from the Technical Report:

Total Inferred potash resource: 298 million mt; a potash resource that potentially supports production of potash and incremental capacity expansion of such production in the future.

Inferred potash resource: Upper Potash Bed: 170 million mt KCl (46.1%) Lower Potash Bed: 128.2 million mt KCl (35.8%)

Flat lying potash deposits with up to 7.3 meter potash seams with negligible carnallite and insoluble content.

Potential Upper Bed Potash Quantities: 460-530 million mt (25-29% K2O | 40-46% KCl) within 2,400-5,000 meters of Johnson 1 drilled well.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, including the satisfactory design and supervision of the Company's upcoming drill program by Westrock, the achievement of positive results of the drill program, the achievement of targeting Cycle 18 horizons and continuous core recovery, the achievement of satisfactory potash evaluation and hydrogeological testing in the drill program, and the timing of the commencement of the drill program. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291384

Source: Sage Potash Corp.