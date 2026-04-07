Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Wolf & Company, P.C., a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm, is a proud Bronze sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Wolf & Company, P.C. joins a prestigious list of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel. The Centri Capital Conference will also welcome a diverse lineup of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others.

"The success of the Centri Capital Conference is made possible by the support of our dedicated sponsors from across the capital markets ecosystem," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are grateful for their partnership as we come together to shape the future of capital markets."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company, P.C. is a top 100 national advisory, assurance, and tax firm with several industry-focused practices. For 115 years, the firm has guided clients through complex regulatory landscapes and economic changes. With a foundation built on integrity and deep industry expertise, Wolf & Company provides tailored solutions designed to help clients confidently navigate what's next. Learn more at www.wolfandco.com.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Source: Centri