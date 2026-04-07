Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Ammunition and the Department of Advertising and Public Relations (AdPR) at the University of Georgia (UGA) today announced the establishment of the Ammunition Agency Innovation Lab, a newly named experiential learning space housed in Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication on the UGA campus in Athens, GA. Supported by a contribution from Ammunition, one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the country, the lab will advance hands-on education for students in UGA's Advertising and Public Relations program, a Top Five Outstanding Education program ranked by PRWeek since 2024.

The brand-new Ammunition Agency Innovation Lab will serve undergraduate and graduate students through Talking Dog, UGA's student-led full-service advertising and public relations agency. Designed as a dedicated, agency-style space, the Lab will provide students with a professional, team-based environment to develop ideas, build campaigns, and present work in a real-world agency context. The space will act as an incubator for next-generation solutions, pioneering the future of the industry.

Ammunition's Founder and CEO, Jeremy Heilpern, has been closely connected to Talking Dog through his service on the program's board. As conversations emerged around the need for a permanent, purpose-built home to support the program's continued growth, Ammunition stepped forward to help make the new lab a reality, expanding capacity and enhancing the student experience for future generations.

"We believe deeply in the future of our industry, and in the next generation that will shape it," said Heilpern. "Ammunition was founded in Georgia, and this state has played a defining role in who we are as an agency. As advertising and marketing continue to evolve in real time, building this lab at UGA is a meaningful way to invest in the place and people who continue to drive our industry. This lab reflects a personal and organizational commitment to building the next generation of talent by giving students the space and support to experiment, push boundaries, and imagine what's possible."

The initiative reinforces a shared commitment to experiential learning and career-ready preparation, equipping students to build practical skills, professional confidence, and experience working in a collaborative, agency-style environment.

"We are grateful to Ammunition for their generosity and commitment to our students," said Juan Meng, the UGA Athletic Association Endowed Professor and Head of the Department of Advertising and Public Relations at Grady College. "AdPR@UGA has had the pleasure and privilege to partner and collaborate with Ammunition over the years on different student-centered initiatives. Jeremy and his team at Ammunition wholeheartedly support our students and program. We are thrilled to see our partnership leveraged to the next level of excellence. The Ammunition Agency Innovation Lab will continue strengthening our ability to deliver meaningful, hands-on education and reflect the kind of partnership that supports our program to grow and evolve."

Founded in 2017 with offices in Atlanta and London, Ammunition is an independent global agency engineered for growth, operating in complex B2B2C markets. Built for brands navigating complex paths to purchase, the agency connects brand, demand, media, and technology to drive measurable business outcomes. Ammunition continues to expand its global footprint while investing in the future of innovation through Ammunition Ventures, its early-stage investment arm.

Construction of the new space is anticipated to take place in Summer 2026, with readiness targeted for Fall 2026. A public opening and celebration are planned following the completion of the lab, with additional details to be announced.

ABOUT AMMUNITION

Ammunition is a growing independent agency network built for ambitious marketers operating in complex B2B2C markets. With integrated teams in North America (Atlanta) and Europe (London), Ammunition unifies strategy, creative, media, and technology into one accountable partner, aligned to a single outcome: measurable growth. Recognized by Adweek, Campaign, Inc., and the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing independent agencies globally, Ammunition helps brands align brand, performance, and experience across layered buying journeys. Privately held and proudly independent, Ammunition is a member of Worldwide Partners, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA). For more information, visit ammunition.agency.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF ADVERTISING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Department of Advertising and Public Relations (AdPR) at the University of Georgia (UGA) is a Top Five Outstanding Education Program ranked by PRWeek in 2024, 2025 and 2026. With a dedicated team of award-winning teachers and internationally and nationally recognized scholars, AdPR is the hub for interdisciplinary research and professional development through the Brain, Body, and Media (BBAM) Lab, the Center for Advanced Computer-Human Ecosystem, Crisis Communication Think Tank, the SEE Suite for Social Media Engagement & Evaluation, and a variety of study away experiential learning programs. AdPR is the proud home of Talking Dog, a student-led full-service advertising and public relations agency that fosters growth for both clients and members through next-generation perspectives. For more, visit grady.uga.edu.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291274

Source: Ammunition LLC