Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Compassion International and The Thorn are celebrating a landmark achievement this spring: more than 25,000 children sponsored through their partnership since 2011. Through the collaboration, The Thorn has teamed up with Compassion to extend the message of Jesus beyond the stage-inviting audiences to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of children living in poverty.

For more than two decades, The Thorn has brought to life the epic story of God's love and the spiritual battle for humanity through an immersive theatrical experience described as "Cirque meets The Passion." Blending music, drama, aerial artistry, movement, and cinematic effects, the production has impacted more than 2 million attendees nationwide.

The 2026 national tour launched February 10 in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the Robinson Performance Hall. Spanning 20 cities and 46 performances, the tour is expected to reach more than 200,000 attendees-building on the strong momentum of 2025, which welcomed 150,000 attendees and resulted in 5,091 new Compassion sponsorships.

Sarah Bolin, Co-Founder of The Thorn, reflected on the magnitude of the milestone and the heart behind the partnership.

"When we first launched The Thorn, our hope was to present the story of Jesus in a way that could genuinely change lives," said Bolin. "Seeing that hope turn into 25,000 children sponsored is beyond anything we imagined. Compassion International has helped move the impact of this production far beyond the theater. This milestone is a reminder of what God can do when we say yes to Him."

Compassion International is a global Christian child development organization committed to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name, working through local churches to provide holistic care for children and families.

Stephanie Waldrop, Director of Influencer Partnerships, emphasized the significance of the shared mission behind the partnership.

"Every one of those 25,000 sponsorships represents a child whose future now looks different-and a sponsor who felt called to step into that story," said Waldrop. "The Thorn creates a powerful environment where people encounter the Gospel in a fresh way. We're grateful for the Bolins and the entire Thorn team for their faithfulness in inviting audiences to act on what they've experienced."

Remaining Spring 2026 Tour Dates - The Thorn

For tickets and more information, visit thethorn.com

Apr 10-11 - Jacksonville, FL · Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 14-15 - Fort Myers, FL · Barbara B. Mann PAC

Apr 18 - Gainesville, FL · O'Connell Center

Apr 21-22 - West Palm Beach, FL · Kravis Center

Apr 24-26 - Tampa, FL · Straz Center

Apr 28 - Tallahassee, FL · Tucker Civic Center

May 2-3 - Orlando, FL · Dr. Phillips Center

An immersive theatrical experience described as "Cirque meets The Passion"

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About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

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Source: Compassion International