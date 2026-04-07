The decision intelligence leader emphasizes the critical partnership between AI-driven insights and optimized solutions.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced a renewed brand identity that reflects its role in empowering organizations to make better decisions in complex, high-stakes environments.

As organizations increasingly rely on optimization to put their AI-driven insights into action, the Gurobi Optimizer is a foundational component of decision intelligence systems, where different approaches to AI-from prediction to optimization-work together to guide business outcomes.

"AI has transformed how organizations generate insight, but insight alone does not drive outcomes-decisions do," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi"We see optimization as the GPS for AI, enabling users to determine the best possible course of action in complex environments. Those decisions are what drive real outcomes, and we're proud to be the technology behind them."

Across industries such as energy, supply chain management, manufacturing, and finance, organizations trust Gurobi to operationalize decisions that are feasible, reliable, and aligned with real-world goals and requirements.

As AI adoption expands, many approaches focus solely on generating predictions and insights. Real-world decisions, however, cannot be based entirely on predictions. They must account for business rules, trade-offs, operational realities, and other immutable decision factors. By enabling organizations to consider these elements and evaluate large numbers of possible alternatives, Gurobi empowers teams to make informed decisions that can be executed with confidence.

The company's updated verbal and visual brand identity reflects this broader role, offering a transparent view into how Gurobi supports key business decisions and drives optimal outcomes across functions and industries.

"Gurobi is entering a pivotal phase of accelerated growth, and this rebrand reflects both how far we've come and where we're going. It represents an evolution in how we articulate our value, bridging our deep technical leadership with a clearer, more accessible connection to business impact," said Michael Wooh, CMO, Gurobi. "As the market continues to shift toward AI-driven insight and action, our brand more fully captures the role we play in helping organizations translate complexity into confident, high-impact decisions."

Looking ahead, Gurobi will continue expanding its reach across the enterprise, supporting a wider range of users and advancing its vision of making optimization a core part of how modern organizations operate.

To learn more, visit www.gurobi.com.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407612444/en/

Contacts:

Melissa Cifarelli

Matter Communications

(585) 6669511

gurobi@matternow.com