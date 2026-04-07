AI-native security agents continuously scan, judge, mitigate and evaluate risk across autonomous systems

Trent AI, an agentic security company, today announced its emergence from stealth with a layered security solution built for the agentic era. Following a $13M seed round led by LocalGlobe and Cambridge Innovation Capital, with participation from leaders at OpenAI, Spotify, Databricks, AWS and others, the product is the first multi-agent security solution designed to secure agents as they evolve. Led by strong conviction that security should be continuous, invisible and scalable, Trent AI's leadership team brings deep experience from Spotify, AWS, Alcion (acquired by Veeam) and Confluent.

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Co-founder and CTO Zhenwen Dai, Co-founder and Chief Scientist Neil Lawrence, Co-founder and CEO Eno Thereska.

"Organizations are deploying AI agents and autonomous workflows faster than their security can adapt, and most development teams using these agents and workflows have no security framework designed for their systems," said Eno Thereska, Co-founder and CEO of Trent AI. "This is not an easy problem to solve. Trent AI is tackling these difficult and important problems, while building the necessary security foundations and frameworks for agentic systems now and through the next decade."

According to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI report, nearly 3 in 4 (74%) companies plan to deploy agentic AI within two years. Despite this, only 1 in 5 (21%) report having a mature model for governance of autonomous agents. The threat increases in complex environments with interconnected agents, with security holes risking the entire infrastructure; driving the need for a security and compliance solution that encompasses the entire agentic ecosystem.

Trent AI's Unified Security Solution

Built for developers and security teams that want to develop and ship agents fast without compromising security, Trent AI's layered, unified offering secures agents throughout the entire lifecycle. Every cycle makes Trent AI's agents smarter about the systems they protect. As the feedback loop tightens, judgement improves and mitigations become more accurate, giving development and security teams a faster, more reliable path to safe deployment. Agents in the loop work to:

Scan: These threat scanning agents continuously observe code, infrastructure, dependencies, agents and runtime behavior, learning where risk lives in your ecosystem, laying the framework for security by design.

These threat scanning agents continuously observe code, infrastructure, dependencies, agents and runtime behavior, learning where risk lives in your ecosystem, laying the framework for security by design. Judge: These analysis agents determine and classify signal vs. noise, assess business impact and prioritize based on real risk rather than static rules. This judgement becomes more predictive over time.

These analysis agents determine and classify signal vs. noise, assess business impact and prioritize based on real risk rather than static rules. This judgement becomes more predictive over time. Mitigate: These remediation agents patch vulnerabilities, open pull requests, adjust configurations and validate that fixes work for a healthier code base.

These remediation agents patch vulnerabilities, open pull requests, adjust configurations and validate that fixes work for a healthier code base. Evaluate: These security posture agents track trends, quantify risk over time, benchmark against standards and identify systemic weaknesses for a compounding framework that becomes increasingly more accurate at conducting risk forecasts.

Design partners, companies with early access to the Trent AI agentic security solution, including Canopy, Commscentre, ML@Cam, Qbeast, Weblogic and others are already seeing tangible benefits to security and deployment. These partners have reported: immediate visibility into their security posture, a security audit report, fast response time identifying and presenting vulnerabilities, a clean and well laid out remediation scope and adaptive feedback.

Investors Back the Future of Agentic Security

In addition to LocalGlobe and Cambridge Innovation Capital, prominent angel investors involved in the launch include OpenAI Member of Technical Staff Joaquin Quiñonero Candela, former Head of Stripe Data Infrastructure and current Director at AWS Avinash Bhat, Databricks Distinguished Engineer Ippokratis Pandis, former Spotify VP Engineering and Head of AI/ML Tony Jebara and others.

"Agent adoption is outpacing enterprise security readiness. As autonomous workflows make decisions across critical systems, a new layer of infrastructure is needed to govern, observe, and enforce safe behavior," said Cambridge Innovation Capital Partner Ian Lane. "We believe Trent AI is well placed to define this category."

"The rise of agents goes hand in hand with the rise of new security threats," said Saul Klein, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Phoenix Court, the home of LocalGlobe. "Now is the right time to build the long-term foundations of security for agentic systems. Trent AI is uniquely positioned to do this, combining deep academic expertise with real-world experience building large-scale systems and working closely with design partners deploying agents today."

"Agentic systems are quickly becoming part of the software stack, but the security infrastructure around them is still early," said Avinash Bhat, Director at AWS. "Trent is building the foundations teams will need, to operate these systems safely at scale. I'm excited to support Eno and the team as they tackle this emerging challenge."

"AI models have led to an exponential growth in code being generated by companies big and small. That code brings along an exponential growth in security risks, vulnerabilities and threats... and human security teams just can't keep up," said Tony Jebara, former Spotify VP Engineering and Head of AI/ML. "We desperately need specialized AI models that can analyze this flood of code, produce security assessments and provide mitigations. Trent AI is providing just that: securing your code at all stages, all the way from the initial design stage to large code repositories."

Trent AI is active in the security and AI community, currently a Partner Startup member of OWASP, the Open Worldwide Application Security Project, as well as a Startup Partner with Carnegie Mellon University's CyLab Venture Network and is also engaged with providing a Security Agent for open-source platforms such as OpenClaw.

To learn more about Trent AI or sign up for the security solution waitlist, please visit trent.ai.

FAQ

Who is the Trent agentic security solution for? Trent AI is designed for engineering leaders, security teams, and companies building AI agents and autonomous software systems. It helps teams ship agentic systems quickly while maintaining strong security across code, infrastructure, and runtime environments.

What problem does Trent solve? AI agents and autonomous workflows introduce new security risks that traditional security tools were not designed to address. Trent AI secures these systems with specialized AI security agents that continuously scan environments, judge risk, mitigate vulnerabilities, and evaluate overall security posture.

When was Trent AI founded? Trent AI was founded in 2025 and emerged from stealth in 2026.

Who are some of Trent AI's competitors? Traditional security vendors such as Snyk, Wiz and Semgrep secure conventional software applications. Trent AI is focused on securing autonomous AI agents and agentic systems, a new architectural layer that existing security tools were not designed to handle.

How many agents are part of the Trent security solution? Can I use just one or two? Trent AI has many agents that work together in orchestration to understand your ecosystem and secure it. Each agent plays a part in this.

What does Trent AI mean by secure by design? Secure by design means embedding an intelligent, adaptive security layer directly into development workflows, so it works inside the workflow rather than alongside it. Future agentic workflows will also have this layer of security within.

How is Trent AI different from traditional security tools? Traditional security tools were designed for static applications and periodic scanning. Trent AI is built for autonomous systems that change constantly, using specialized security agents that operate continuously across development workflows and runtime environments.

How will the funding be used? The seed funding will support continued development of Trent AI's security agents, expansion of the engineering team and growth of the company's design partner and customer base.



About Trent AI

Trent AI is redefining agentic AI with context-driven agentic security. Its proprietary judgement layer and reinforcement learning technology power a collection of specialized security agents. By orchestrating these agents across customer workflows, Trent AI transforms agentic security into an effortless, continuous part of agent development. Trent AI was launched in 2025 by co-founders: Eno Thereska, former Distinguished Engineer at Alcion (acquired by Veeam), AWS, and Confluent, Neil Lawrence, DeepMind Professor of Machine Learning at the University of Cambridge and previous Director of ML at Amazon, and Zhenwen Dai, former Machine Learning Scientist at AWS and Senior Research Manager at Spotify.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Matter Communications

TrentAI@matternow.com