COLORSxSTUDIOS and Levi's today announced EMERGENT, a multi-year global music program designed to spotlight and celebrate the originality of emerging artists at defining moments in their creative journeys. The program creates space for artists with a clear point of view and who are moving their genres forward, presenting their work with depth and context.

The global program will feature six artists from Mexico, South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan, each featured through A COLORS SHOW performance, live events, and original artist profiles. Produced in partnership with Levi's, each profile film will explore featured artists' creative ethos and the vision that shapes their work.

The first artist featured in the program is Kevin Kaarl, a culture-shifting, folk singer-songwriter who has emerged out of Mexico to become one of the most influential standout voices in contemporary Latin music. His A COLORS SHOW, releasing on April 8, will include an exclusive preview of new music. Alongside the performance, his artist profile offers a non-linear portrait shaped by two moods one internal, one external bridging his world across music and style.

"Being part of this project felt very honest not just as an artist, but as a person still figuring things out," comments Kevin Kaarl. "COLORS creates a space where what matters most is the music and the truth behind it, and joining that world through EMERGENT felt really meaningful. Working with Levi's also feels full circle, because it's a brand that was always familiar to me growing up. More than anything, this moment represents growth, exploration, and becoming."

"Levi's has always been an unofficial uniform for those shaping culture through music from the stages and studios, to the communities where new sounds emerge. COLORS has built a platform that reflects that same instinct for finding what's real and what's next," said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of Levi's at Levi Strauss Co. "We're proud to build on that legacy and help bring these shows and stories to life, outfitting the artists carrying them forward."

Kevin Kaarl's release marks the beginning of a phased rollout across the year, with each subsequent artist introduced within their own dedicated window giving each artist a spotlight moment. Additional artists from South Africa, New York, London, Paris, and Japan will follow through the rest of the year.

Beyond the content, four artists will be connected to live moments through TONES of COLORS' city-based event format, hosted in partnership with Levi's across Mexico City, New York, London, and Paris. These events will bring artists into direct contact with local music communities, connecting emerging talent with the cultural scenes they represent.

Follow the EMERGENT program on the @COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel and @levis Instagram and TikTok.

Imagery: HERE

Kevin Kaarl Profile Video: HERE

About the Levi's brand

The Levi's brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss Co. in 1873, Levi's jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world-capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss Co.

Levi Strauss Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Levi Strauss Signature, and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-inshops. Levi Strauss Co.'s reported 2025 net revenues were $6.3 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

About COLORSxSTUDIOS

COLORSxSTUDIOS is a Berlin founded company providing a stage for non-ordinary expression driving discovery and opportunities for emerging artists while reflecting global music culture. Their "A COLORS SHOW" and "A COLORS ENCORE" became an aspirational recognition for talents to grow beyond borders such as Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, Oxlade, Yamê, or Shaboozey. COLORS operates studios in Berlin and NY and successfully branched out into live events with TONES.

COLORSxSTUDIOS Stages for non-ordinary expression

COLORSxSTUDIOS is a unique aesthetic music platform with diverse and exceptional artists from all around the globe.

www.colorsxstudios.com @colorsxstudios

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Levi Strauss Co.

(415) 501-7777

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