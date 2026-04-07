Skoll Foundation Announces Winners of the 2026 Skoll Award for Social Innovation

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WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Skoll Foundation announced the three organizations that will receive the 2026 Skoll Award for Social Innovation: ChildLife Foundation, SmartStart, and Indus Action. The $2 million award provides unrestricted support to nonprofit organizations with a proven track record of advancing transformational social change on intractable global issues.

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