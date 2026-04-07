EQS-News: CyberloQ Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. and Orenda Announce Plans to Begin Integrating the CyberloQ Secure(R) Advanced Multi-Factor Authentication Technology Into the Orenda Platform in May 2026



07.04.2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SARASOTA, FL and LONDON, UK - April 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ), a leader in proactive multi-factor authentication (MFA) and fraud prevention solutions, and Orenda, a next-generation digital embedded-finance and payments platform, today announced their intent to complete the technical integration of CyberloQ Secure into the Orenda platform during the second quarter of 2026. The integration will embed CyberloQ's patent-pending, device-bound, real-time authentication technology directly into Orenda's payment ecosystem. This project will enhance Orenda's bank-grade protection, particularly in response to card-not-present (CNP) fraud, the fastest-growing threat in fintech, while maintaining a seamless, frictionless user experience for merchants and end customers. "Beginning integration in the front half of Q2 represents a major step forward in our shared mission to deliver vigilant identity defense at scale," said Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. "Our technology proactively stops unauthorized access and fraudulent transactions before they occur. By powering Orenda's platform, we will help fintech builders and their clients dramatically reduce fraud losses while enhancing brand trust in an increasingly digital payments landscape." Joshua Vittori, CEO of Orenda, added: "Security is foundational to embedded finance. Integrating CyberloQ Secure equips our platform with next-generation MFA that binds authentication to the user's device in real time. This will provide our fintech, insurance, health, EV, and platform clients with industry-leading protection against transaction fraud, without compromising speed or convenience, enabling faster, safer innovation across the fintech space." The agreement to complete this integration exemplifies both companies' commitment to building secure, scalable digital financial infrastructure. About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ) is a development-stage technology company focused on fraud prevention through its proprietary CyberloQ Secure platform. The company's patented multi-factor authentication solution uses face, fingerprint, voice, and location validation with geofencing to deliver zero-trust identity verification, protecting against unauthorized access and fraudulent transactions in real time. For more information, visit www.cyberloq.com . About Orenda Orenda is a next-generation embedded-finance and payments platform that provides regulated, bank-grade infrastructure to fintech builders, platforms, and businesses. With configurable no-code tools, Orenda enables rapid deployment of embedded financial services including payments, accounts, cards, and more. For more information, visit orenda.finance. CyberloQ Contact:

Chris Jackson

chris@cyberloq.com

941.299.5221 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: CyberloQ Technologies Inc.





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