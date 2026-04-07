Greece installed around 1.9 GW of new solar capacity in 2025, bringing total installed solar capacity to roughly 11.5 GW, according to industry estimates.Greece installed approximately 1,893.5 MW of new PV capacity in 2025, according to estimates provided to pv magazine by the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco). Of this total, Helapco said 1,191 MW connected to Greece's electricity transmission grid, while 702.5 MW was linked to the distribution grid. The release of official data later this year is not expected to significantly alter the figures. Greece therefore appears ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...