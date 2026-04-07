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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 09:27
78,37 
-0,05 % -0,04
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DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Rebuilding What Matters: DP World Delivers First New Home After Lirquén Fires

Two months after devastating wildfires, DP World begins restoring homes - and stability - for employees and their families in Chile

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / In Lirquén, Chile, recovery is beginning to take shape.

Just two months after wildfires destroyed homes and displaced families, DP World has delivered the first newly rebuilt house for an affected employee - marking a key milestone in the transition from emergency response to long-term recovery.

The home, built for employee Vanessa Carrasco Villegas and her family, is the first of many planned as part of DP World's broader US$2.2 million reconstruction effort for their workforce in the region.

From Crisis Response to Long-Term Recovery

The January fires had a profound impact, with 166 DP World employees losing their homes either completely or partially. In response, the company moved quickly to provide immediate support while also committing to rebuild.

"DP World has been amazing. They've supported us from day one of this disaster... We are incredibly grateful," said Vanessa Carrasco Villegas.

Worker representatives also emphasized the importance of the initiative in accelerating recovery and restoring stability for families.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: "Rebuilding these homes is about far more than replacing what was lost - it's about investing in the long-term strength of our people and the communities where we operate. When our employees have stability, entire communities can recover and grow. This effort reflects our commitment to supporting not just immediate recovery, but the resilience and economic vitality of Lirquén for years to come."

A Program Focused on People

The reconstruction effort is designed to deliver permanent, high-quality housing while helping families return to normalcy as quickly as possible.

  • 166 homes supported

    • 30 new builds

    • 136 reconstructions

  • Built on employees' original land

  • Delivered fully equipped with modern, resilient construction features

Rebuilding Homes and Community

The first home marks an important step, but the broader effort continues.

DP World is working alongside local stakeholders and employees to ensure reconstruction progresses quickly and effectively, supporting not just housing, but the long-term resilience of the community.

As additional homes are completed in the coming months, each will represent more than a physical structure. They will signal progress for families, for workers, and for a community rebuilding together.

In Lirquén, recovery is no longer just about what was lost, but about what is being rebuilt -one home at a time.

Learn more about DP World's commitment to Lirquen recovery efforts

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rebuilding-what-matters-dp-world-delivers-first-new-home-after-l-1155523

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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