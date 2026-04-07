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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Optima Tax Relief CFO Stephen Keim Nominated for Orange County Business Journal's CFO of the Year

Nomination recognizes Keim's strategic financial leadership and his role in driving sustainable growth for the nation's leading tax resolution firm.

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief announced today that Stephen Keim, Chief Financial Officer, has been nominated for the 19th Annual CFO of the Year Awards in the Private Company category by the Orange County Business Journal. The awards recognize outstanding financial leaders in the region who demonstrate excellence in financial management, strategic growth, and leadership.

"As CFO of Optima Tax Relief, Steve has played a pivotal role in guiding our financial strategy while supporting the company's continued growth and innovation," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "His nomination is a testament to his dedication, leadership, and the impact he has on both our organization and the broader business community."

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside an incredibly accomplished group of financial leaders," said Keim. "This nomination reflects the effort and commitment of the entire Optima Tax Relief team. I'm proud to be part of an organization that is focused on helping clients navigate complex tax challenges through innovation, operational excellence, and high-quality work across every aspect of our business."

Keim brings extensive experience in finance, strategy, and operational leadership to his role as Chief Financial Officer. Under his financial leadership, Optima Tax Relief has enhanced operational efficiency, expanded its service offerings, and continued to deliver value to its clients.

The CFO of the Year Awards recognize finance leaders who demonstrate exceptional financial expertise, leadership, and strategic vision within their organizations. Keim's nomination highlights his role as a key contributor to Optima Tax Relief's continued growth and its reputation as a leader in the tax resolution industry. Award recipients will be announced at the CFO of the Year Awards during its May gala in Irvine, California.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

CONTACT:
Amy Potter
Sr. Director of Communications
amyh@optimataxrelief.com
(800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-cfo-stephen-keim-nominated-for-orange-county-busin-1151588

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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