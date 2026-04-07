Chancery Royalty Ltd: Chancery Royalty Secures New Royalty Deal with Buxton Mining Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Mines

Transaction expands Chancery's gold royalty portfolio as the Company progresses toward a planned 2026 public listing

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Chancery Royalty Ltd. ("Chancery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a royalty agreement with Buxton Mining Corp. ("Buxton"), providing financing to support the advancement of its portfolio of placer gold mining properties in British Columbia's Cariboo region.

Under the agreement, the Company has secured a 6% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Buxton gold asset. Based on expected annual production of approximately 7,800-8,000 ounces of gold, the royalty is projected to contribute approximately 470 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) per year, generating roughly US$2 million in annual royalty revenue. Initial contributions are expected from Q3 2026, subject to operator performance and ramp-up timelines.

Buxton Mining Corp.'s active gold production facility located in British Columbia, Canada.

Head of Corporate Development for Chancery Royalty, Enrique de Alvear Núñez-Villaveirán, commented:

"Buxton is highly aligned with our strategy of building a portfolio of Tier 1 assets and supporting high-quality, cash-generative mining projects. This acquisition adds meaningful near-term benefits while further enhancing the quality and durability of our portfolio. We believe it represents an attractive addition for shareholders as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

The royalty deal with Buxton follows the launch of Chancery Royalty in November 2025 as a new precious metals royalty company. Chancery is supported by a near-term royalty-based production outlook of approximately 4,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2026 and a growth pipeline targeting more than 28,000 GEOs per annum by 2029. This trajectory positions Chancery as a significant emerging entrant in the royalty sector at a time of increasing consolidation and growing institutional interest from large players such as Tether.

About Chancery Royalty

Chancery Royalty Ltd. is a Bermuda-based precious metals royalty company focused on acquiring and managing a portfolio of royalties and streams on gold and silver assets. The Company's interests provide exposure to top-line revenue from underlying mining operations, without direct responsibility for operating or capital costs.

Chancery does not operate mines or manage day-to-day project activities. Instead, the Company partners with established operators by providing financing in exchange for royalty or streaming interests, generating exposure to production and exploration upside across its portfolio.

The Company is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda and is pursuing a public listing via a reverse takeover transaction, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. For additional information on their current equity raise, please visit their page here.

Portfolio & Growth Outlook

Chancery's initial royalty portfolio includes one producing 90% silver by product royalty at Gold Road in Arizona, two near-term gold royalties of 2.5% on Laiva Gold in Finland and 8% on Pilar Gold in Brazil, the world class Tulu Kapi gold mine royalty of 4.8% in Ethiopia and now this exciting 6% royalty in Canada.

The Company has recently launched a Series A - Strategic Expansion Financing at US$3.00 per share. At this price, the implied pre-money valuation equates to approximately 0.3x Price to NAV, which is below the typical 1.3-2.0x range at which publicly listed junior and mid-tier royalty companies currently trade.

About Buxton Mining Corp.

Buxton consists of three placer gold mining properties located in the heart of the prolific Cariboo mining region of British Columbia. These three properties consisting of the Buxton, Streicek and Swift mines have been subject to numerous years of exploration and have now received production permits to start producing gold. The Company's near-term focus will be getting all three of its mining properties into full production and then working the mines to the end of their life. There is also an excellent probability of expanding the claims on the current properties.

See more information about Buxton in the latest Chancery Royalty corporate presentation.

Buxton's CEO Lester Sorenson stated:

"We're very pleased to have Chancery as our financing partner which will allow us to rapidly bring all three of our mining properties into full production over the next couple of months. Our relationship with Chancery will also allow the Company to expand our business over time with a solid financial backer behind us, as we find additional high-quality properties to acquire."

For more information on Chancery Royalty, please visit the link here.

Contact:

Edward Balme | IR Manager

Edward.Balme@chanceryroyalty.com

+44 7514 584 610

SOURCE: Chancery Royalty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chancery-royalty-secures-new-royalty-deal-with-buxton-mining-corp.s-cariboo-gold-1155049