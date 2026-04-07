PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Redefines Payroll Experience, Named "Best for Customer Satisfaction" in 2026

Patriot takes the Best for Customer Satisfaction distinction in the payroll category from Software Advice.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Patriot Software's payroll product, Patriot Payroll, has been named Best for Customer Satisfaction in the Payroll Software category for 2026 by Software Advice. The company's latest honor is grounded in authentic feedback from the people who use Patriot's payroll software every day.

"One of our core values is to 'be customer obsessed.' From the support we provide to the new features we release, we're always thinking about our customers and how we can continue to give them the best value in the payroll industry," said Julie Solon, Patriot's Customer Support Manager. "I'm thrilled that we've been named the best for customer satisfaction! This recognition speaks volumes about our team's unwavering commitment to our core values and how we consistently put our customers first to make their experience with us outstanding."

Software Advice's FrontRunners rankings are powered entirely by verified user reviews. Patriot Payroll earned an outstanding 4.8 out of 5 stars based on more than 3,600 verified user reviews.

Real Stories from Patriot Payroll Customers

The "Best for Customer Satisfaction" award draws on the direct experiences of the businesses that rely on Patriot Software to pay their employees. Their stories speak for themselves:

"Excellent! I have used Patriot nearly 9 years. As a small business owner, I could not be more pleased. They have always answered any question that I had and walked me through a few processes." -Carla W., Software Advice "Stellar. For our small company, nobody offers the level of support - from a real live person - you get with Patriot Payroll Software." -Brian L., Software Advice "Best experience I've ever had with payroll. If I make a mistake, support can always walk me through fixing it." -Beth K., Software Advice

You can read more user reviews on Software Advice's website .

Customer Obsessed. Always.

Being customer obsessed isn't a tagline at Patriot. It's a daily commitment. This recognition fuels Patriot's drive to keep innovating, keep supporting, and keep earning the trust of every customer.

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About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll , HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's USA-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray

Content Manager

marketing@patriotsoftware.com

www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-software-redefines-payroll-experience-named-%22best-for-cu-1155145