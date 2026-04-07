Emergent Announces Emergent EMS, an ePCR Solution Advancing Unified Fire and EMS Operations

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Emergent, a leader in modern fire and EMS software built by first responders, today announced the upcoming availability of its NEMSIS-ready electronic patient care solution as part of its growing platform.

With this milestone, Emergent is expanding its single-pane-of-glass approach to include EMS, giving departments the ability to manage incident response, fleet, inspections, and now patient care reporting within one unified system.

"The fire and EMS industry has been forced to operate across too many disconnected systems for too long," said Ryan Burchnell, CEO of Emergent. "With Emergent EMS, we're continuing to deliver on our vision of a single, unified platform: one that brings patient care, incident response, and operational data together in a way that supports how departments work in the real world."

The initial version of Emergent EMS introduces a NEMSIS-capable electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) offering, enabling departments to begin preparing streamlined, compliant reporting ahead of full certification expected later this year.

For existing Emergent customers, the addition of Emergent EMS extends the value of the platform, bringing patient care reporting into the same ecosystem they already rely on for daily operations. For new customers, Emergent EMS offers the opportunity to adopt a modern, integrated solution from day one without the complexity of stitching together multiple systems.

Departments interested in securing early onboarding can reserve their spot today by visiting www.emergent.tech .

About Emergent

Emergent is built with every apparatus, building, and call in mind - enhancing operational awareness across the fireground and beyond. By bringing incident response, fleet, inspections, and EMS into a single platform, Emergent simplifies workflows, reduces cognitive demand, and improves visibility with real-time data. Designed for modern fire and EMS operations, Emergent helps departments work safer, faster, and smarter. We're more than a software provider; we're partners in public safety. Visit www.emergent.tech to learn more.

Media Contact:

Louie Deraita

Director of Marketing & Communications

lderaita@emergent.tech

SOURCE: Emergent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/emergent-announces-emergent-ems-an-epcr-solution-advancing-unified-fire-and-ems-1155184