Fintech.TV Expands Platform with the Signal Newsletter and Pre-Market Pulse, Adds Anastasia Kinsky and Mark Payton to Its Growing Roster

Network's Rapid Audience Growth Drives Launch of Two New Daily Content Franchises Across Newsletter and Social Media

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / FINTECH.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, today announced the launch of two new daily content franchises, The Signal, a curated morning investor newsletter, and Pre-Market Pulse, a live social media show, alongside the hiring of Anastasia Kinsky as Newsletter Editor and Mark Payton as Social Anchor. The launches are a direct response to FINTECH.TV's accelerating audience growth across its website and social media platforms.

Audience Growth Is Driving Demand

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, FINTECH.TV's digital footprint grew sharply across every measurable dimension. The platform added 103,300 new website users, a 27.5% increase over the prior period, while active users rose 19.3% to nearly 100,000. On social media, FINTECH.TV's content reached 3.6 million people, up 10.8%, with link clicks surging 30.6% to more than 10,000, a clear signal that audiences are not just watching, but actively seeking more. That audience spans the globe: top markets include the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and the UAE, reflecting the international reach that sets FINTECH.TV apart from any other financial media platform.

That momentum made one thing clear: FINTECH.TV's audience wants more. More context before the bell, more access to market-moving stories throughout the day, and a direct editorial voice they can rely on every morning. The Signal and Pre-Market Pulse are built to deliver exactly that.

The Signal: A Daily Newsletter for the Investor Community

The Signal is FINTECH.TV's new daily morning newsletter, delivering curated coverage of the stories shaping blockchain, digital assets, AI, and global finance, written and edited by Anastasia Kinsky. It arrives in subscribers' inboxes before the opening bell, giving investors and financial professionals the context they need to start each trading day informed.

Kinsky is a fintech journalist with deep expertise in blockchain and macroeconomic markets. Her editorial voice brings clarity and precision to one of the most dynamic beats in modern finance, making The Signal a daily anchor for the investor community FINTECH.TV has built.

The Signal is available today at www.fintech.tv. Sponsorship opportunities, including presenting sponsor, branded editorial, and Chart of the Day placements, are now available.

Pre-Market Pulse and Fast Five: Live Social Content with Mark Payton

Pre-Market Pulse launches today on FINTECH.TV's social media channels, going live each weekday at 8:30 AM ET. Hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Mark Payton, the show delivers a fast, focused breakdown of the morning's breaking news: what's moving markets, what's ahead for the trading day, and the headlines investors need before the opening bell.

Payton also hosts Fast Five, a daily afternoon recap that covers the day's five most important stories in a conversational, podcast-style format. Together, the two franchises give FINTECH.TV's social audience a daily content cadence from morning context to market close.

Payton brings a career in broadcast journalism that spans live, breaking news coverage. His instinct for what matters, and his ability to deliver it with clarity and pace, make him a natural fit for FINTECH.TV's growing social-first audience.

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is a global financial media company building the future of multi-platform financial content. Through its properties FINTECH.TV and Breakout, FINTECH Media Group delivers premium financial news, market insights, and real-time audience engagement across broadcast, digital, and social audio channels. FINTECH.TV is a first-of-its-kind global media platform covering Blockchain, Digital Assets, and AI, broadcasting live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform connecting thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and global audiences through the power of live voice - with users in over 24 countries. Together, FINTECH Media Group's properties connect the people shaping the future of finance with the audiences that need to hear from them.

Follow us @FINTECHTVglobal

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Media Contact: Troy McGuire | troy@fintech.tv

Sales Contact: partnerships@fintech.tv

SOURCE: Fintech.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-expands-platform-with-the-signal-newsletter-and-pre-m-1155442