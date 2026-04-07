Powerus and Digital Force Technologies Collaborate to Develop Integrated Kinetic Counter-UAS Capability to Support U.S. Department of War Requirements

Powerus Interceptor Drone Technology and DFT's Intelligent Sensing Solutions Will Combine to Deliver a Fully-Integrated Counter-UAS Kill-Chain for Group 1-3 Unmanned Aerial Systems

The Recently Announced Powerus Guardian-1 Counter-Drone Interceptor Platform is expected to Gain Enhanced Response Speed and Improved Mission Effectiveness in Contested Environments

Powerus recently announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AGH), positioning Powerus to become publicly traded upon completion.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as Powerus ( Powerus ), a U.S.-based autonomous systems company building next-generation drone infrastructure for defense and critical infrastructure, and Digital Force Technologies Inc. (DFT), a defense technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced sensing systems, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop a fully-integrated counter-UAS kill-chain solution.

The collaboration would combine advanced interception hardware and mission-proven command and control (C2) software into a cohesive, full-stack capability designed to address the rapidly evolving threat of Group 1-3 unmanned aerial systems.

The joint solution plans to provide a seamless, end-to-end kill chain, from detection and tracking to decision-making and interception, within a unified operational framework. By combining Powerus' interceptor drones with DFT's Seraphim C2 software platform currently deployed globally across U.S. military outstations, operators are expected to gain a synchronized system that speeds soldiers' response time, reduces cognitive load, and improves mission effectiveness in contested environments.

The collaboration follows the launch of Powerus' Guardian-1 Interceptor , a low-cost, high-speed counter-drone interceptor platform built to defeat hostile unmanned aerial threats at scale. The platform's adaptability allows it to defeat threats posed by one-way attack drones and loitering munitions, including the Iranian Shahed-136 and comparable long-range strike drones.

The focus will be on immediate deployment capability while building advanced autonomy. The integrated system would be designed for rapid deployment and adoption, with a roadmap to introduce additional autonomy layers that increase interceptor engagement efficiency and expand operational scale.

The combination of Powerus' systems and DFT's Seraphim-powered capabilities is the first step in a strategic roadmap that we believe will result in future versions of the Guardian-1 platform, including support for the development of Guardian-2 and -3 platforms - moving from operator-controlled missions to autonomous and, eventually, AI-driven operations.

Guardian-1 was built to deliver major cost advantages to traditional drone defenses, as it is designed for high-volume production and rapid capacity expansion. Unlike legacy systems that require extensive training and long development cycles, Guardian-1 was built for fast acquisition and rapid fielding by U.S. government customers and allies.

"A highly successful counter-UAS defeat chain relies on adaptable kinetic solutions matched with command and control software that work together to be part of an evolving system," said Justin Maclaurin, President and CEO of Digital Force Technologies. "Inexpensive, disposable weapons allow enemies in today's conflict to continuously shift attack strategies. Allies need a system that is designed to physically and technologically match and surpass enemy fighters while quickly adapting to emerging threats. That's what our collaboration with Powerus brings to the table."

"While others are adapting to yesterday's threats, we're already building for tomorrow's fight. Discussions with military operators and U.S. Department of War stakeholders directly informed the immediate need for development of this capability and exposed a clear gap - today's counter-drone solutions aren't keeping pace with how quickly threats are evolving," said Brett Velicovich, Powerus Co-Founder. "Powerus is developing mission-ready interceptor systems built for speed, scale, and real-world combat conditions. Our collaboration with Digital Force Technologies looks to bring together sensors and interceptors into a single operational framework, positioning America one step ahead of adversaries and ready for the next phase of drone warfare."

The collaboration is expected to set a new standard for counter-UAS defense, delivering a modular, adaptable, and future-ready solution designed to protect the warfighter and save lives.

About Digital Force Technologies

Digital Force Technologies (DFT) is a San Diego, CA-based defense technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced sensing systems. DFT is a trusted partner to the U.S. military, fielding thousands of systems in support of our nation's most critical missions. For over 25 years, DFT has been at the forefront of defense innovation, combining our deep operational expertise with the latest technological advancements. Taking an agile, rapid-deployment approach, our solutions meet the evolving needs of the warfighter from concept to battlefield application. For more information, please contact info@digitalforcetech.com or visit www.digitalforcetech.com .

About Powerus

Powerus builds and scales unified autonomous systems architecture designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments. The company is building next-generation autonomous drone infrastructure and technologies for defense and critical infrastructure, positioning Powerus to support the rapidly expanding global demand for AI-enabled autonomy, defense systems, and modern battlefield capabilities. Production is scaled through U.S.-based manufacturing and strategic partners to support mission requirements. For more information, visit www.power.us .

Merger Agreement

Under the terms of a previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name "Powerus Corporation." The combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PUSA." The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and a majority of each company's stockholders.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 covering shares of common stock offered to Powerus stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close in summer 2026. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the collaboration and the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Powerus, DFT or AGH or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of Powerus, DFT or AGH or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the the collaboration or the merger and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "targets," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "goal," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts," "outlook," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH, DFT or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the proposed merger, such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management's attention or disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH's or Powerus's businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH's or Powerus's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH's and Powerus's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors which could affect future results of AGH and Powerus can be found in AGH's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed merger, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH's website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Press Contact:

Maripat Finigan

SVP, Strategic Comms

pr@Powerus

+1 860-508-3828

SOURCE: Powerus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/powerus-and-digital-force-technologies-collaborate-to-develop-integrated-kine-1155518