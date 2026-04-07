San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - TechCon Global, a leading platform dedicated to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment ecosystems, is proud to announce that Dr. Irwin M. Jacobs, co-founder of Qualcomm and a pioneer of modern wireless communications, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious TechCon Fellows Lifetime Achievement Award.

The TechCon Fellows Award recognizes visionary leaders whose groundbreaking contributions have shaped industries, advanced technology, and created lasting global impact. The award honors individuals whose work embodies innovation, leadership, and a commitment to driving meaningful progress across sectors. As outlined in the official award framework, the recognition celebrates leaders whose influence extends beyond business success to societal and technological transformation.

"Dr. Jacobs embodies the core values of the TechCon Fellows Award-visionary thinking, transformative innovation, and lasting impact," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "His contributions have not only reshaped telecommunications but have also made the connected world we live in today possible."

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Dr. Jacobs' career spans decades of pioneering achievements in engineering, academia, and entrepreneurship. He earned his BEE from Cornell University and advanced degrees (S.M. and Sc.D.) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he later served on the faculty. He went on to become a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of California, San Diego, contributing to the foundation of modern digital communications.

In 1968, Dr. Jacobs co-founded Linkabit Corporation, where he contributed to developing essential technologies, including SATNET-an early extension of ARPANET-and industry-first satellite communication systems. His work at Linkabit was crucial in the early development of the internet and global communication infrastructure.

In 1985, Dr. Jacobs co-founded Qualcomm and served as Chairman and CEO for two decades. Under his leadership, Qualcomm pioneered Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, revolutionizing cellular communications. CDMA became the backbone of global 3G networks and laid the foundation for subsequent advancements in 4G LTE, 5G, and emerging 6G technologies-impacting billions of users worldwide.

Global Recognition and Impact

Dr. Jacobs is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in telecommunications and engineering. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Philosophical Society, and a Fellow of IEEE and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

His numerous honors include the National Medal of Technology, the IEEE Medal of Honor, the Marconi Prize, the IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal and the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Jacobs is a well-known philanthropist and a founding signer of the Giving Pledge. His contributions have supported institutions such as the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, and various cultural, educational, and social initiatives.

Advancing the TechCon Global Mission

TechCon Global's mission is to support entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment ecosystems by connecting founders, investors, and industry leaders across sectors such as AI, digital health, life sciences, and deep tech. Through its global conferences and curated programs, TechCon encourages collaboration, accelerates innovation, and promotes economic and technological progress.

The TechCon Fellows Lifetime Achievement Award is a key part of this mission-highlighting individuals whose work inspires the next generation of innovators and emphasizes the importance of developing technologies that generate lasting global value.

Dr. Jacobs will be officially honored at an upcoming TechCon Global event, where he will join an esteemed group of leaders shaping the future of technology and innovation.

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a premier conference platform that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to accelerate innovation and investment across key sectors, including artificial intelligence, life sciences, SaaS, semiconductors, and deep tech. Through its multi-track conferences and curated experiences, TechCon Global is building the future of global innovation ecosystems.

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Source: TechCon Global