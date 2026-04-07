Greece's PPC Group has finished construction of its 2.13 GW solar portfolio in northern Greece. The company is now working on its third large-scale battery storage facility in the area, with plans for two pumped-hydro storage projects also progressing.Greek electric utility Public Power Corp (PPC) Group has completed the construction of a series of solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 2,130 MW. The solar sites are located on former lignite mine around the area of Amyntaio and Ptolemaida in northern Greece. According to a statement from PPC, they are capable of generating a combined 3.15 ...

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