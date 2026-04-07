On March 31, 2025, the shares in Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On August 19, 2025, the observation status was updated after the Company disclosed that its board of directors had prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

On January 23, 2026, the observation status was updated with reference to a press release stating that the Company had divested its subsidiary Property Lund AB and was evaluating strategic alternatives.

On April 2, 2026, the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had informed the Company that it did not meet the listing requirement on having ongoing business operations, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore may initiate a process for delisting the Company's shares from First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on First North pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) Short name: HOTEL ISIN code: SE0011415710

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.