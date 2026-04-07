Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Bicycle Accessories Market to Reach US$ 30.9 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Rising Cycling Adoption and Smart Innovation - Persistence Market Research

Boom in Urban Cycling and Sustainable Transportation

The global shift toward sustainable transportation is a major factor accelerating the demand for bicycle accessories. Urban congestion, environmental concerns, and government policies promoting low-carbon mobility are encouraging people to adopt cycling as a primary or supplementary mode of transport. Cities across Europe, North America, and Asia are investing heavily in bike lanes, public bike-sharing systems, and cyclist-friendly infrastructure. For instance, over 200 cities worldwide have implemented cycling infrastructure programs by 2024, reinforcing the role of bicycles in urban mobility systems. Cycling adoption has surged significantly, with major European cities witnessing sharp increases in daily bicycle commuting. This directly boosts demand for essential accessories such as lighting systems, locks, helmets, and cargo carriers, which enhance safety and usability.

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In 2025, rising cycling participation across urban populations contributed to consistent growth in accessory sales, particularly in safety-related products. Regulatory requirements mandating lighting systems and protective gear further support market expansion. Manufacturers are responding by offering advanced, durable, and ergonomically designed accessories tailored for daily commuters. Beyond commuting, cycling tourism and recreational riding are also gaining traction, creating demand for specialized accessories such as panniers, navigation systems, and hydration solutions. This broadening application base ensures sustained growth opportunities for market players.

Key Highlights

The global bicycle accessories market is projected to reach US$ 30.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026, driven by rising cycling adoption and infrastructure investments.

Europe leads the market with approximately 36% share, supported by strong cycling culture, regulatory backing, and extensive infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.9%, fueled by urbanization, increasing bicycle ownership, and government-led smart city initiatives.

Lighting systems remain the leading product segment with about 26% market share, driven by safety regulations and increased demand for night-time cycling solutions.

Smart and connected accessories, including GPS-enabled devices and app-integrated lighting systems, are witnessing rapid adoption due to rising consumer preference for digital and safety-focused features.

The growth of the e-bike segment is significantly boosting demand for advanced accessories such as high-performance lighting, secure locking systems, and comfort-enhancing components.

The global smart bicycle accessories market size is likely to be valued at US$1,759.7 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$3,279.3 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032

The U.S. & Canada bicycle accessories market size is likely to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2026-2033.

Rise of Smart Accessories and E-Bike Integration

Technological advancements are transforming the bicycle accessories market, with smart and connected products emerging as a key growth driver. Consumers are increasingly seeking accessories that integrate with digital ecosystems, offering enhanced functionality, safety, and performance tracking. Smart lighting systems, GPS-enabled devices, and app-connected locks are gaining popularity among tech-savvy cyclists. According to industry insights, nearly 22% of regular cyclists are already using connected devices, highlighting strong adoption potential for IoT-enabled accessories. The rapid growth of electric bicycles (e-bikes) is further fueling demand for advanced accessories. E-bikes require specialized components such as high-performance lighting, battery management accessories, and integrated control systems. As e-bike adoption accelerates globally, accessory manufacturers are innovating to meet evolving consumer expectations. In 2024-2025, the integration of sensors and smart monitoring systems into accessories gained momentum. These innovations enable real-time tracking of performance metrics, theft prevention, and predictive maintenance. This aligns with the broader trend of digital transformation in mobility and appeals to consumers seeking convenience and safety.

Key Highlight: SRAM Launches Jonas Vingegaard 150mm Crank Arms in 2026

A standout product launch in 2026 was SRAM's introduction of the 150mm crank arms designed specifically for Jonas Vingegaard, aimed at optimizing his biomechanics and pedaling efficiency. The launch underscores SRAM's strategy of developing rider-specific components for professional athletes.

The crank arms are part of SRAM's Red AXS lineup and integrate seamlessly with their high-end groupset technology, maintaining the balance between lightweight performance and stiffness. This customization allows top-level cyclists to achieve optimal power transfer and comfort during long races.

This move highlights SRAM's focus on precision performance accessories, signaling a broader trend in the bicycle accessories market toward athlete-specific, high-performance components. It also reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and the premium segment of the market.

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Segmentation Insights: Lighting Systems Lead the Market While Smart Connected Solutions Drive the Fastest Growth

Lighting systems dominate the bicycle accessories market, accounting for approximately 26% share, supported by strict safety regulations, rising night-time cycling, and advancements in LED technology. Regulatory frameworks across Europe and North America mandate the use of lighting under low-visibility conditions, while safety data indicates that nearly 49% of fatal bicycle accidents occur during evening or night hours, reinforcing strong consumer demand. Modern lighting solutions now offer 200 to 2,000 lumens output with rechargeable batteries lasting up to 20 hours, improving both performance and sustainability. High adoption is also driven by bundling strategies, with a significant proportion of new bicycle purchases including lighting systems as standard accessories. At the same time, smart lighting systems represent the fastest-growing segment, featuring ambient sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, and integrated signaling functions, particularly gaining traction in the expanding e-bike market. Premium, tech-enabled lighting products are witnessing strong uptake, reflecting a shift toward safety-focused and connected cycling experiences.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads with Strong Cycling Culture While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing High-Potential Market

Europe dominates the global bicycle accessories market, accounting for nearly 36% share, driven by deeply embedded cycling culture, advanced infrastructure, and supportive regulations across countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and France. The region benefits from over 270 million active cyclists and strong policy backing, including EU-wide investments exceeding €2 billion toward cycling development, which continues to sustain high demand for safety and performance accessories. North America follows as a mature market led by the United States, where over 52 million cyclists and high annual accessory spending of around US$285 per rider support steady growth, alongside rising e-bike adoption and infrastructure investments under federal programs. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2033, fueled by massive bicycle ownership in China, rapid urbanization in India, and government-backed smart city initiatives. Lower accessory penetration levels combined with increasing cycling adoption across ASEAN countries further create significant untapped opportunities, positioning the region as both a key consumption hub and global manufacturing center.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Accell Group, Shimano Inc., Garmin Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Accell Group focuses on expanding its product portfolio through innovation and strategic partnerships, strengthening its presence in Europe.

Shimano emphasizes high-performance components and accessories, investing heavily in R&D to enhance durability and efficiency.

Garmin leverages its expertise in smart technology to lead the connected accessories segment.

Trek Bicycle Corporation integrates accessories with its bicycle offerings, enabling bundled sales and enhancing customer loyalty.

Giant Manufacturing expands manufacturing capabilities in Asia to meet rising regional demand and improve supply chain efficiency.

Strategies across the market center on product innovation, smart technology integration, regional expansion, and partnerships, enabling companies to capture emerging opportunities and strengthen competitive positioning.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Saddles

Pedals

Lighting System

Mirrors

Water Bottle Cages

Lock

Bar Ends/Grips

Kickstands

Fenders & Mud Flaps

Air Pumps & Tyre Pressure Gauge

Others

By Bicycle Type

Mountain Bikes

Hybrid Bikes

Road Bikes

Cargo Bikes

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

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