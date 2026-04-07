Yacht Club de Monaco: Tuiga and Viola set sail for the United States

MONACO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco's flagship Tuiga (1909) is embarking on an exceptional season with a tour of the United States East Coast to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Tuiga is being transported by cargo ship and once in the water the Monegasque gaff cutter will be part of the celebrations around 4 July alongside Viola (1908), the gaff cutter belonging to YCM member, Kostia Belkin. The campaign is an ideal opportunity to meet Club members residing across the Atlantic and to visit several historic American yacht clubs.

As well as participating in the events, Tuiga will fully embrace her role as ambassador of the Yacht Club de Monaco, contributing to raising the Principality's international profile and promoting European maritime heritage. Her presence also reflects the enduring relationship and regular cultural and nautical exchanges between Monaco and the United States.

A campaign centred on New York and the East Coast

The tour starts at the end of June in New York.

• 26-28 June 2026: Monaco Exhibition, three days of parades dedicated to the Principality.

• 4 July 2026: Sail4th 250, an international maritime gathering on the East River and Hudson River with an impressive fleet of tall ships from all over the world.

• 11-18 July 2026: sailing along the East Coast with ports of call planned at several iconic yacht clubs including Larchmont, Indian Harbor, Seawanhaka Corinthian, Devon and Newport, a mecca for international yachting.

These stages further build on the historic links between Yacht Club de Monaco and major American nautical institutions in a spirit of knowledge sharing and openness.

Tuiga: Yacht Club de Monaco's flagship since 1995

Designed in 1909 by William Fife III, Tuiga belongs in the 15 Meter IR class. Since being acquired by the Yacht Club de Monaco in 1995, the gaff cutter has become an emblem of the Club, representing it at numerous prestigious events including the Lisbon Expo (1998); the America's Cup Jubilee in Cowes (2001); the 32nd America's Cup in Valencia (2007); the 25th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta (2012); and the IXe Trofeo Principato di Monaco in Venice.

Her participation in the American celebrations is part of YCM's collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative which aims to promote innovation and excellence towards sustainable yachting. It also extends the discussions initiated during the Day of Exploration organised in the Principality in March 2026 with The Explorers Club of New York.

The presence of both Tuiga (1909) and Viola (1908) at the New York 4 July 2026 celebrations illustrates the continuity of relations between Monaco and the United States in a symbolic, historic, maritime context.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56f82bc3-403e-4b65-aa9b-1c5fa2a3532a