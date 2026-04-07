Callan JMB Inc.: Callan JMB Successfully Deploys Rapid Redistribution of Critical Pharmaceuticals to Combat Localized Disease Outbreaks for Longstanding Customer

Reverse Distribution Coordination Delivered Necessary Medical Supplies to Requesting Jurisdictions through its Established Emergency Preparedness Network

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that under one of its longstanding Public Health Emergency Preparedness contracts, it has successfully executed the reverse distribution of critically needed vaccines and pharmaceuticals to several project areas in response to localized disease outbreaks.

Through this system, the Company manages the transfer and distribution of pharmaceuticals from a holding jurisdiction, which has an inventory of pharmaceuticals that would otherwise expire due to lack of need, to the requesting jurisdiction, where the necessary pharmaceuticals were currently either unavailable or delayed.

Through this process, Callan JMB coordinates the receipt, inspection, storage, and rapid deployment utilizing the appropriate thermal shipping system needed to provide pinpoint relocation of important pharmaceuticals to the point of dispensing, often temporary sites, as directed by the public health leadership as part of their localized response operations. Additionally, by utilizing Callan JMB's reverse distribution platform jurisdictions work together to ensure strong fiscal stewardship of federal monies with needed on-hand vaccine being utilized in response to localized outbreaks and not wasted due to the use of short-dated pharmaceuticals in lieu of longer dated material.

"Our ability to execute rapid, reliable vaccine and pharmaceutical redistribution is rooted in the strength of our core emergency preparedness infrastructure and the relationships we've built over nearly two decades," commented Wayne Williams, CEO, Chairman & Founder of Callan JMB. "We've demonstrated that redistribution can be done without compromising product integrity. Our methods are vetted and proven to maintain peak potency, addressing one of the industry's greatest challenges which is trust in the distribution process. With the right platform and experience backing our day-to-day operations, and a track record dating back to 2007, we know how to deliver. As demand grows and needs change, we're seeing increasing interest from potential partners who recognize the value of our established system and network."

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254