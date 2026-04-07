ECM PCB Stator Tech Appoints Michael Fischer as EVP of Sales and Marketing

Accomplished industrial technology sales executive - with senior leadership roles spanning Honeywell, Siemens, Armstrong Fluid Technology, and Johnson Controls - joins ECM to lead the next phase of global commercial growth

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / ECM PCB Stator Tech, a U.S. leader in next-generation electric motor design innovation, today announced the appointment of Michael Fischer as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Fischer brings four decades of senior commercial leadership to ECM, and joins at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates the global adoption of its industry-changing PrintStator design platform and patented PCB Stator motor technology.

Fischer's career spans the most respected names in industrial technology. He began at Honeywell Home and Building Control, spending 14 years in sales, sales leadership, and general management before moving to Siemens Building Technologies as North American Director of Business Development. He then joined Johnson Controls as VP of Fire and Security Sales, building out the commercial team for its rapidly growing fire and security division, before returning to Honeywell International for a further 15 years in VP Sales roles across Life Safety, Fire Safety, and Building Solutions. Most recently, he served as Commercial Director, Global Building Business at Armstrong Fluid Technology for nearly six years. Across every role, Fischer has built high-performing teams, opened new channels to market, and delivered growth in competitive, technically complex industries - exactly the profile ECM needs as it scales.

At ECM, Fischer will work directly with the company's growing network of franchise partners, OEMs, and system integrators to drive commercial adoption of PCB Stator technology across HVAC, robotics, e-mobility, aerospace, consumer appliances, and beyond. His focus will be on helping customers realise the full value of what PrintStator makes possible: faster development cycles, lower production costs, and motors that simply outperform conventional alternatives.

"Over the last few years, ECM has significantly grown adoption of our PrintStator SaaS platform and the integration of PCB Stator technology into commercialized products," said Brian Casey, CEO of ECM PCB Stator Tech. "We're excited to have Mike on board to leverage his experience and exponentially expand on this commercial trend. Forty years building commercial organizations at Honeywell, Siemens, Armstrong, and Johnson Controls - this is exactly the calibre of leadership that will take ECM's technology to every major OEM and manufacturer that needs it. ECM has the platform, the technology, and now the commercial firepower to win at a global scale."

"ECM's PCB Stator technology is a genuine step change - lighter, quieter, more efficient motors, designed in software and manufacturable anywhere in the world," said Michael Fischer, EVP of Global Sales and Marketing at ECM PCB Stator Tech. "What PrintStator puts in the hands of engineers and innovators is remarkable - the ability to design a world-class motor in minutes and take it straight to production. The commercial opportunity that creates is enormous. I look forward to working with our current and future partners to build solutions that minimise risk, accelerate time to market, and deliver real competitive advantage."

Fischer's appointment adds significant commercial gravitas to ECM's rapidly expanding technology platform and list of commercial partners. The company's partner portfolio spans global leaders across HVAC, pumps, gaming, aerospace, and marine propulsion - including Thrustmaster, L3Harris, Celestica, and Poseidon's Forge - and its PrintStator platform is a multiple CES Innovation Award winner. ECM's patented PCB Stator motors deliver up to 70 percent weight reduction and efficiencies as high as 96 percent, requiring just 20 percent of the raw materials of conventional alternatives. With a full-stack platform spanning Motor CAD software, patented hardware, and now a purpose-built motor drive and controller suite, ECM is uniquely positioned to become the defining platform for next-generation electric motor design on a global scale.

About ECM PCB Stator Tech

ECM PCB Stator Tech delivers the only full-stack platform for electric motor innovation, empowering partners to design, prototype, and optimize next-generation PCB Stator motors with precision and speed. With PrintStator Motor CAD and patented axial flux hardware, ECM enables the development of compact, efficient, and quiet motors for applications across HVAC, pumps, consumer electronics, robotics, aerospace, and more. ECM maintains offices in Boston (MA) and Bozeman (MT), with business development representatives in Europe. For more information, visit www.pcbstator.com.

Contact Mike Fischer - mfischer@pcbstator.com

ECM PCB Stator Tech Media Contact

Sam Jones - Director of Marketing and Communications

sjones@pcbstator.com

www.pcbstator.com

SOURCE: ECM PCB Stator Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ecm-pcb-stator-tech-appoints-michael-fischer-as-evp-of-sales-and-marke-1153584