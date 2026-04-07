MedX Holdings, Inc.: Medx Holdings Reports Strong Q4 Results, Achieves Net Profitability, And Announces Strategic Partnerships To Supercharge Franchise Expansion

Austin, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDX HOLDINGS REPORTS STRONG Q4 RESULTS, ACHIEVES NET PROFITABILITY, AND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPERCHARGE FRANCHISE EXPANSION

AUSTIN, Texas -- April 7, 2026 -- MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), a dynamic brands and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp, cannabis, and hospitality industries, recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting a significant increase in revenues, substantial debt reduction, and the achievement of net profitability.

In alongside these financial milestones, MedX Holdings aggressive Lazydaze franchise expansion plans into four more cities backed by the launch of its proprietary LEAFtrak tech stack and a suite of powerful new strategic partnerships designed to empower franchisees, drive consumer traffic, and maximize unit economics. "For decades, the traditional bar scene was the undisputed 'third place' for social connection. That era is shifting. We are witnessing a generational trend where consumers-led by Gen Z-are leaving alcohol behind in favor of cannabis and mindful consumption. The Lazydaze Coffeeshops are an experience, we aren't just expanding a franchise; we are actively disrupting the traditional QSRs, hospitality and alcohol industries. We are capturing this market share by building the new, cannabis-centric third place-a safer, more intentional environment where community, coffee, and cannabis are the true catalysts for connection and community. There will be a generation that will never know a time when cannabis was illegal, they will enjoy it as normally as a cup of coffee" said Hans Enriquez, CEO and President of MedX Holdings.

Q4 Financial Highlights and Market Expansion

Driven by a strategic focus on high-margin franchising and operational efficiency, MedX Holdings achieved net positive earnings for the quarter. The company successfully retired a significant portion of its corporate debt, drastically reducing interest burdens and strengthening the balance sheet to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Capitalizing on this momentum, MedX Holdings is aggressively expanding its LazyDaze franchise model into four new key markets in 2026:

Houston, Texas- San Marcos, Texas Kerrville, Texas Baltimore, Maryland Strategic Tech Partnerships: Building the Ultimate Franchise Ecosystem





To ensure the success of its franchisees and streamline rapid location rollouts, MedX Holdings has integrated its newly completed LEAFtrak technology suite with three best-in-class industry partners:

Delightree Integration: This partnership will empower franchisees by automating operational workflows and compliance, significantly streamlining the training and rollout processes for every new location.

This partnership will empower franchisees by automating operational workflows and compliance, significantly streamlining the training and rollout processes for every new location. Checkmate Online Ordering: Adding a massive revenue capability to each location, the Checkmate integration allows for seamless online ordering. Customers can now easily order their favorite coffee and cannabis products to-go or have them delivered directly to their front door from www.lazydazeshop.com

Adding a massive revenue capability to each location, the Checkmate integration allows for seamless online ordering. Customers can now easily order their favorite coffee and cannabis products to-go or have them delivered directly to their front door from www.lazydazeshop.com COMO Loyalty: To drive lifetime customer value, MedX has partnered with COMO to implement a robust, data-driven loyalty program. This integration is designed to drastically increase customer retention rates by providing customized incentives that keep guests coming back again and again.





Macro Tailwinds: The Impact of Schedule III

MedX Holdings is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the imminent rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III.

"While we recognize that the implementation of federal programs and tax code changes will be a lengthy process, the immediate shift in public optics and perception is a monumental catalyst for our business," said Hans Enriquez, CEO and President of MedX Holdings. "Rescheduling dramatically changes the landscape for operational logistics. We anticipate an opening of traditional banking access, merchant payment processing, uplisting, credit lines and lending, available marketing platforms and then widespread acceptance by consumers This removes historical industry friction and perfectly aligns with our aggressive franchise expansion strategy. We're excited to capitalize on these opportunities in fintech and hospitality "

Q2 and Q3 Strategic Outlook & Capital Allocation

As MedX Holdings will continue to focus on balance sheet stabilization, strategic partnerships and calculated growth, the company has outlined clear capital allocation priorities for the second and third quarters of 2026:

Aggressive Marketing Initiatives: The company will direct significant resources toward targeted marketing campaigns to increase investor awareness of MedX (OTC: MEDH), aggressively market the LazyDaze franchise opportunity to developers, and drive both online and in-store traffic to its operational coffeeshops.

The company will direct significant resources toward targeted marketing campaigns to increase investor awareness of MedX (OTC: MEDH), aggressively market the LazyDaze franchise opportunity to developers, and drive both online and in-store traffic to its operational coffeeshops. Smart Brand Digital: Capital will be directed to fuel the growth of the company's fintech division, Smart Brand Digital, further bridging the gap between cannabis compliance, retail, and payment technologies.

Capital will be directed to fuel the growth of the company's fintech division, Smart Brand Digital, further bridging the gap between cannabis compliance, retail, and payment technologies. Corporate Real Estate & Product Distribution: While the franchise model remains the vehicle for rapid scaling, MedX will be seeking to invest in prime real estate for new corporate-owned flagship stores, while expanding the branding and nationwide distribution footprint of LazyDaze branded products.





About MedX Holdings, Inc.

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company develops brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, and franchising. MedX Holdings emphasizes a strategy spanning cannabis retail, hospitality concepts, hemp cultivation, and technology solutions tailored to regulated markets. For more information, please visit www.medxholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, and expected performance. Words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including factors such as market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737 777 0420

Website: www.medxholdings.com



