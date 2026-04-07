Friends of Traditional Banking Appoints KeyState CEO Josh Miller to Nationwide Banker Board Representing Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / KeyState today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Miller has been appointed to represent Nevada on the Friends of Traditional Banking (FOTB) Nationwide Banker Board, a coalition of financial institutions and industry leaders focused on preserving and strengthening community banking.

Josh is a well respected champion of community banking," said Friends of Traditional Banking Executive Director Mike Winder. "He will be a great addition to the team, and we look forward to his contributions," Winder said

Miller's appointment reflects his deep alignment with and longstanding support of the community banking sector. Over the past 35 years, KeyState has partnered with more than 150 community banks nationwide, helping them navigate an evolving financial and regulatory landscape

"KeyState was built to serve community banks, and this appointment reflects our commitment to that mission," said Miller. "We're proud to support the institutions that are vital to local economies and to contribute to conversations shaping the future of traditional banking."

KeyState's approach centers on helping community banks unlock earnings and better compete with larger national institutions. The firm implements and manages structures designed to meaningfully reduce a bank's effective tax rate, while simplifying complexity through turnkey solutions that streamline underwriting, approval, and reporting processes.

Endorsed by more than 15 state banking associations, KeyState has built its platform around a deep understanding of the goals and needs of community banks. The firm's "we speak community bank" philosophy ensures that every solution is developed through the lens of the institutions it serves, expanding access to opportunities traditionally reserved for larger banks.

Friends of Traditional Banking's Nationwide Banker Board brings together leaders from across the country to advocate for policies and initiatives that support community banks and the customers they serve.

Miller will represent Nevada while collaborating with fellow board members to advance FOTB's mission of protecting and promoting the traditional banking model.

About KeyState

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. The firm's Captive Solutions group has formed and managed more than 100 captive insurance companies. KeyState also manages over $20 billion in bond portfolios and has raised and deployed more than $800 million through its SOLCAP solar tax credit platform. Founded in 1991, the firm serves more than 140 community banks and 200 companies nationwide and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Burlington, VT; Wilmington, DE; and Denver, CO.

For more information Visit www.key-state.com

Media Contact:

JD David

jddavid@key-state.com

SOURCE: KeyState

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/friends-of-traditional-banking-appoints-keystate-ceo-josh-miller-1155139