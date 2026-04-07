TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

7 April 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 31 March 2026 (the "Tender NAV Determination Date"):

Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

666,341 Shares

Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

333,170 Shares

Number of Repurchased Tendered Shares to be held in Treasury:

333,171 shares

Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

82.51 pence per Ordinary Share

Average price paid for Tendered Shares:

80.88 pence per Ordinary Share

Price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

80.90 pence per Ordinary Share

Price at which Tendered Shares will be Repurchased and held in Treasury:

80.86 pence per Ordinary Share

Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

George Shiel

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

+44 (0)1481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.