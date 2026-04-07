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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 16:30 Uhr
75 Leser
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

7 April 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 31 March 2026 (the "Tender NAV Determination Date"):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

666,341 Shares

  • Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

333,170 Shares

  • Number of Repurchased Tendered Shares to be held in Treasury:

333,171 shares

  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

82.51 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Average price paid for Tendered Shares:

80.88 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

80.90 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Price at which Tendered Shares will be Repurchased and held in Treasury:

80.86 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:
+44 (0)1481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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