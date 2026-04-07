SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpure (NYSE: PSTG), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today announced it will change its stock ticker symbol from "PSTG" to "P" on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Trading under the new ticker symbol is expected to begin on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The new ticker symbol aligns to the company's recent rebrand to Everpure announced on February 23, 2026. The single-letter ticker symbol "P" honors the "Pure" at the heart of Everpure and the company's strategy to expand beyond storage as it simplifies how organizations manage and unleash the power of their data in the AI era.

There is no action required by the company's shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About Everpure

Everpure (NYSE: PSTG) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.everpuredata.com.

SOURCE Everpure