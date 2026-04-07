AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) Appoints Dzmitry Kastahorau as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA), a leading intellectual property (IP) firm specializing in Agentic AI-powered media and movie licensing, today announced the appointment of Dzmitry Kastahorau as its new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Kastahorau is a seasoned finance executive with over a decade of experience in corporate finance, investor relations, capital markets, and public company operations. He currently serves as CFO and Board Member of MICROPOLIS AI ROBOTICS (NYSE American: MCRP), where he has been instrumental in financial strategy, investor relations, and corporate governance. He previously held senior finance leadership roles at international companies in the fashion retail, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and luxury sectors across the Middle East and Europe.

Ahmad, CEO of AI Era Corp, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Dzmitry to our team. His proven expertise as a public company CFO, combined with his strong background in investor relations and financial strategy, will be extremely valuable as we prepare for our NYSE American uplisting. We look forward to working closely with him to strengthen our financial foundation and accelerate our growth."

Fred Deng, Chairman of AI Era Corp, added: "Dzmitry's appointment marks an important step in building a robust financial and governance team. We expect him to play a key role in integrating his extensive experience with our current initiatives in the AI creator ecosystem and physical cinema expansion. I am confident that he, together with CEO Ahmad, will drive the Company forward as we approach our upcoming second quarter report and continue to build long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Kastahorau commented: "I am excited to join AI Era Corp at this transformative stage. The Company's vision of combining AI technology with experiential entertainment through creator tools and physical cinemas is highly compelling. I look forward to contributing my expertise in strategic finance, investor relations, and public company readiness to support the team in achieving its ambitious goals, including the successful execution of the NYSE American uplisting and delivering strong financial performance in the upcoming quarters."

About AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

AI Era Corp. is a New York-based intellectual property (IP) firm focused on the acquisition, development, and licensing of Agentic AI-powered creator media ecosystems. The Company owns the IP for UFilm.ai (Generative AI production), Uflix.ai (Distribution layer, the licensed flagship platform), and the NFT Movie Marketplace (MMM). AERA operates a physical movie theater and distribution hub in Mount Kisco, New York, providing a unique link between traditional cinema and next-gen AI technology.

Visit: www.ufilm.ai | www.abcinemasny.com | www.aieraco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's management team changes, strategic transformation, and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Foisy

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

X: @ABIntlGroup

Email: ir@aieraco.com

Tel: (914) 864 0313